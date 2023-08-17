By Martha Phillips
People ask me all the time about ways they can improve their health. It seems recently I’ve had several of those people ask about ways to manage their depression and anxiety. Of course, there are many reasons for us to have the feelings of depression and anxiety, and seeking professional help is a must. I’m always looking at ways to improve my health and If I can improve my mood and live a life without anxiety, that’s definitely an accomplishment.
For years I’ve been told by all my doctors that my Vitamin D is low, and I’ve taken supplemented it with a couple of different forms. I’ve also been diagnosed with two diseases that have been shown to have a link to low vitamin D.
Low Vitamin D has some serious symptoms and can lead to serious life changing diagnosis. Depression, anxiety and low back or bone pain are just a few of the symptoms of the deficit. Studies have shown that both breast cancer and multiple sclerosis have a link to low vitamin D. Vitamin D plays an important roll in our immune system and keeping us healthy. It also plays a roll in fighting inflammation which really is the root of most diseases.
These symptoms all seem pretty benign and are easily dismissed as just part of life. While that probably is true, it doesn’t mean it’s something we have to live with. I plan to have blood work done this week since I changed my vitamin D supplement. It seems like a no brainer to me that with my health history that vitamin D should be something I actively attend to.
I’ve read that vitamin D is actually a hormone. It’s also one of the fat-soluble vitamins. I was advised to take it with my morning meal and that the meal should contain a high fat content so that my body will absorb the supplement.
Vitamin D and magnesium probably run neck-in- neck in the race to be the number one vitamin/mineral deficiency in the United States. It’s safe to say this is a conversation that you should have with your health care provider.
Not only do I take a vitamin D supplement, but on sunny days when it’s not 1,000 degrees hot side, I will sit in the morning sun for no more than 15 minutes with lots of skin exposure and without sunscreen, to increase my vitamin D. Like I always say, you should do your own research before you make a decision on something you are going to put in or on your body. I prefer not to take synthetic supplements and try to do as many natural things to get the nutrients my body needs.
Some foods you can intentionally add to you diet to increase your vitamin D include fish like salmon, tuna, and cod. Also, chicken, eggs, pork, and beef. Keep in mind that things that are “fortified” like milk or cereal don’t have naturally occurring vitamins and minerals and they are most likely synthetic.
I can not recommend supplements to anyone and there is plenty of easy to find information for each and everyone of us to gather and make a well-informed choice for our own health and wellness.
