Dirt Devil dancing to an unknown tune,
Mesquite pods turn yellow in the dark of the moon.
It’s so dang hot the breeze seems forlorn,
Jackrabbits zipping through leftover corn.
With a sympathetic eye I gaze at the field,
So dry it’s like yesterday’s toast.
We need rain, not lightning, it’s scary.
As grasshoppers feed on a post.
Coyotes coming close to the cattle,
In search of something to eat.
Roadrunners sip from my birdbath,
As Morning Doves try to compete.
Dust from my pickup like smoke from a fire,
Swirls as I turn in my drive.
It’s the hottest summer we’ve ever had,
Only the strongest survive.
Maybe God will help after Labor Day,
This old Earth is crackin’ in pain.
What I would give from my tailgate,
To feel the softness of rain.
