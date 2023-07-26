By Sandy Carroll
Don’t walk so slow, old hunting dog,
We gotta hurry home.
You know we started out as pups,
Now we’re nearly grown.
How many times you left me,
When you knew our hunt was done,
Just so you could sniff a log,
And have a little fun.
Remember when you caught a skunk
And had to sleep outside?
I sneaked you Mama’s biscuits
And half the night you cried.
Seems like only yesterday
We floated on the lake,
On a raft we made of cedar posts
They claimed we couldn’t make.
Where did time go? It’s been so long,
But boy, did we have fun.
I remember you and I camped out
When I first got a gun.
You sure seem out of breath, old pal,
I’ll just carry you on in.
I know you’d do the same for me,
If you could, my childhood friend.
