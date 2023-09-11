Sunrise, the color of Navajo turquoise,
As the morning stars took their leave,
Overwhelmed by the stunning beauty,
How could anyone not believe!
There’s a sense of belonging, hard to explain,
We feel it from the moment we’re born.
Grandmother read answers from her Bible,
Its pages were tattered and worn.
The fruits of Fall along roadsides,
Decorate a place in my heart,
So many deep hues of abundance,
Our Savior planned from the start.
As this morning sun rises in a curtain of clouds,
Colors are changing again.
Heaven must be so beautiful,
Hopefully someday I’ll get in.
