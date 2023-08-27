By Sandy Carroll
I guess I’ll begin with Old Mexican Inn,
The Palace, and McLellen’s Five and Dime.
Piggly Wiggly, Tekell’s Roy’s Cafe,
And Henry Slate’s “We’ve got everything,” sign.
Holman and Seales ran the State National Bank,
Hashop’s Drug served creamy delights.
Harvie’s was packed with local folks.
Shopping until late at night.
Paul Mitchell Hardware, McColpin Grain
Served farmers and cowboys all day.
The Tex Theatre showed “Westerns,”
25 cents on Saturday.
P. Samuel’s and Penny’s had the finest of clothes,
Tucker’s Garage fixing automobiles.
Woolworth had do-dads stacked shelf after shelf.
Tatum’s had the best rods and reels.
Big family cars, old pick-up trucks,
Gathered at Kresses to eat.
Red’s Pharmacy competed with McAdam’s Drug,
if you could find a seat.
J.M. Dyer’s so fancy with the latest styles,
Green’s Western wear and Big 4 Shoes,
Duke and Ayers was year round magic.
The Daily Sun brought the latest news.
Corsicana was booming between cotton and oil.
A sign told the story back then,
The Cowboy asked as you walked down the street,
“Neighbor, how long has it been?”
