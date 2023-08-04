Poem Photo.tiff

By Sandy Carroll

Intense moments at the local Drive-In,

Glowing taillights, long chrome fins.

‘59 Caddy pushin’ a sleek V8,

Crispy onion rings on a paper plate.

Wash-board roads with “No dead ends,”

Cold Lone Star with a long-time friend.

Chuck Berry wooing old “Maybelline,”

Dairy Queen serving curly-tipped ice cream.

There was an attitude about “Raisin’ Dust,”

A natural rhythm to “In God we trust.”

Under the chase lights on a used car lot,

“Please Mr. Hartnett, this is all I got!”

A “Look at Me” car with its radio loud,

On a downtown corner drawing a crowd.

Our Mamas all loved us, our Papas all cussed.

But all we were doing was “raisin’ dust.”

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you