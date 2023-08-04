By Sandy Carroll
Intense moments at the local Drive-In,
Glowing taillights, long chrome fins.
‘59 Caddy pushin’ a sleek V8,
Crispy onion rings on a paper plate.
Wash-board roads with “No dead ends,”
Cold Lone Star with a long-time friend.
Chuck Berry wooing old “Maybelline,”
Dairy Queen serving curly-tipped ice cream.
There was an attitude about “Raisin’ Dust,”
A natural rhythm to “In God we trust.”
Under the chase lights on a used car lot,
“Please Mr. Hartnett, this is all I got!”
A “Look at Me” car with its radio loud,
On a downtown corner drawing a crowd.
Our Mamas all loved us, our Papas all cussed.
But all we were doing was “raisin’ dust.”
