By Sandy Carroll

Old tires can’t rust in bottom of the creek.

Why do folks toss them there?

Old washing machines dumped over the bridge,

Can’t go anywhere.

Oil seeping into the rivers,

Stain the heart of man,

Old plumbing supplies and shingles dumped,

I just don’t understand.

Log jams filled with plastic

That won’t disintegrate.

Folks use to eat their meal,

Then was the dinner plates.

Once upon a time us kids

Could swim most anywhere.

Mother Nature is waiting to see

Now how much we care.

