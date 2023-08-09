By Sandy Carroll
Old tires can’t rust in bottom of the creek.
Why do folks toss them there?
Old washing machines dumped over the bridge,
Can’t go anywhere.
Oil seeping into the rivers,
Stain the heart of man,
Old plumbing supplies and shingles dumped,
I just don’t understand.
Log jams filled with plastic
That won’t disintegrate.
Folks use to eat their meal,
Then was the dinner plates.
Once upon a time us kids
Could swim most anywhere.
Mother Nature is waiting to see
Now how much we care.
