By Sandy Carroll

I thank Thee, Lord, for these hands of mine,

That can lift a rod and reel,

For the solitude on the riverbank,

As I fix myself a meal.

Thank you for each starry night,

That I have pitched a tent,

Where sand bass ran, a full moon rose,

For all these times you’ve sent.

I thank Thee, Father, for these eyes of mine,

That’s aught a sunset’s gold,

These memories I will treasure,

When I take to growing old.

You’ve protected me when the tide was high,

And the strong winds began to rise,

And guided my rig to a harbor safe,

Beneath dark, violent skies.

You’ve taught me, God, through the great outdoors,

To see that life is fair,

So, I thank Thee, Father, on bended knee,

As I send this “Angler’s Prayer.”

