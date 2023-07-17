By Sandy Carroll
I thank Thee, Lord, for these hands of mine,
That can lift a rod and reel,
For the solitude on the riverbank,
As I fix myself a meal.
Thank you for each starry night,
That I have pitched a tent,
Where sand bass ran, a full moon rose,
For all these times you’ve sent.
I thank Thee, Father, for these eyes of mine,
That’s aught a sunset’s gold,
These memories I will treasure,
When I take to growing old.
You’ve protected me when the tide was high,
And the strong winds began to rise,
And guided my rig to a harbor safe,
Beneath dark, violent skies.
You’ve taught me, God, through the great outdoors,
To see that life is fair,
So, I thank Thee, Father, on bended knee,
As I send this “Angler’s Prayer.”
