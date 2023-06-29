Poetry Stock Photo.jpg

By Sandy Carroll

Dry lighting lit the porch screen,

As we laid our bedding down,

Excited whispers as thunder echoed,

A coolness to its sound.

Summer nights on our screened-in porch,

At the end of a sweltering day,

Barefeet touching, laughing loudly,

Kept the Boogie Man away.

A feather pillow for a sun-burned cheek,

As Mother’s cookstove took rest,

Promising a Bisquick morning,

Soon as we got dressed.

These nights held a softness, hard to explain,

I think God always tucked us in,

On that sleeping porch at our old homeplace,

Just around the bend.

