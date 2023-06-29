By Sandy Carroll
Dry lighting lit the porch screen,
As we laid our bedding down,
Excited whispers as thunder echoed,
A coolness to its sound.
Summer nights on our screened-in porch,
At the end of a sweltering day,
Barefeet touching, laughing loudly,
Kept the Boogie Man away.
A feather pillow for a sun-burned cheek,
As Mother’s cookstove took rest,
Promising a Bisquick morning,
Soon as we got dressed.
These nights held a softness, hard to explain,
I think God always tucked us in,
On that sleeping porch at our old homeplace,
Just around the bend.
