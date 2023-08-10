By Martha Phillips
In last week’s column, I talked about giving myself grace and space as my body remembered the trauma I experienced getting that breast cancer diagnosis. I’m sure I sounded like I had all the answers and knew what I was doing. For the most part I did, however, I let that negative voice in my head set unrealistic expectations. My body was begging for rest and relaxation which my brain interpreted as “being lazy”. My brain also interpreted those days as a waste of time. I want to make every day count and the negativity I failed to recognize at the time was telling me I was “wasting time”.
When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer, I was determined that I wasn’t going to let it change my life! I viewed it as an annoying pit stop and when treatment was done, I was going on with my life and never looking back. Even as I type that it makes me want to laugh at how unrealistic that expectation was. A cancer diagnosis is a trauma, it comes with valid emotions, fears and anxieties! I think when we suffer a trauma our brain and body go into survival mode and if we come out the other side as a survivor, we start down playing the trauma journey. We tell ourselves that the trauma couldn’t have been that bad because we survived it. This is exactly the conversation that happened in my head and it led me to have unrealistic expectations.
I’ve talked to my regular counselor, my trauma therapist, and my health coach. They all pretty much said the same thing. STOP trying to control it!! Truly the story of my life. We’ve all heard life is a roller coaster. It’s probably the most accurate analogy I’ve heard. More than once in my life I’ve stood in line at Six Flags, waiting to get on a ride I wasn’t sure I wanted to ride. I’ve counted how many seconds it took start to finish. I’ve counted how many twists and turns etc. Every time telling myself I can do it, it’s only a few seconds, it’s only so many turns. When this journey of becoming a thriver has an unexpected twist or turn, it’s easy to forget how far I’ve come.
In life you can’t count the seconds it takes before you can get off the roller coaster, you don’t always see the twists and turns. But I can look back and know that trying to control the roller coaster ride expends way too much energy and is feudal. I can look back and see that I have the tools I need for this journey. I can look back and see that nothing is forever. I can look back and see that in 100 percent of the twists and turns in my life I have learned to thrive.
I had a conversation this week with a friend whose family has suffered an intense trauma. They have been rock stars through it all. They have given glory to God for the miracles they have lived. Right in the middle of this conversation she stopped. She said, something to the effect that she had been following my breast cancer journey on social media and how inspiring it was. Here I am wanting to do something for her and her family 100% judging their trauma worse than mine and she told me how inspiring I was.
For me, the only way I can make sense or give meaning to this journey is to share it with others. Pay it forward. I intended to title this column “great expectations”, that is after all a trait of the breast cancer personality type. But a more positive trait is helping others. I can’t hear the word “share” without hearing my 4-year-old grandson tell me 26 million times that “Sharing is caring” while we play together on his bedroom floor.
