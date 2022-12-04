Dear Citizens,
I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving as we are all now looking forward to the Christmas season. Now as the holidays get into full swing, I wish a happy and blessed holiday season to all our citizens, our military, law enforcement and first responders. To my extended family at the NCSO, I want to thank you for what you do every day to protect and serve the place we all call home. Just as these past few years have had their challenges, this year has been no exception and has been hard on so many in plenty of ways. May you still continue to count your blessings and feel grateful for all He has done and provided regardless of the challenges we face.
Thank you to the individuals and businesses who provided food and deserts to our employees during the Thanksgiving holiday. Your kindness and thoughtfulness is always greatly appreciated.
This month we had the opportunity to honor the men and women of our United States military who have served. A Veteran whether active duty, retired, discharged or reserve, is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to the 'United States of America', for an amount of up to and including their life." Many pass through the designated day not knowing the men and women who fight for their freedom; for their rights and are still keeping the enemy at bay.
Americans should always be thankful for our veterans and their service as it is important that they are remembered every day. Please make sure and honor these heroes and not just on November 11. We at the NCSO honor all those who have given so much and we thank you.
I am very proud that Sergeant Matt Phillips was recognized as this years 100 Club Brent Thompson Officer of the Year Award recipient. Our correctional officers and communications officers at the NCSO often have to compete for the award against enforcement officers from throughout the county who have investigated cases or made high profile arrests. These correctional officers are those who always operate behind the scenes and are rarely recognized for the important jobs and sacrifices they also make day in and day out. These officers’ jobs are just as important to public safety as our enforcement officers.
I was proud to nominate Sgt. Matt Phillips and was very proud that The 100 Club board of directors recognized his value to the community and his volunteered and selfless act garnering this well-deserved and prestigious award.
NCT 9-1-1 held their first Annual Halloween Decorating contest in October for all the agencies in their region. NCSO Communications officers went all out in decorating, had fun and won this year’s contest. Each telecommunications officer received a blanket and folding chair from NCT 9-1-1 as a result of the win. Great job ladies!
In November, the Navarro County Sheriffs Office honored Elmer "Sonny" Boyd for his 33 years of volunteering his time and service to the Navarro County Crime Stoppers. We are grateful for not just him but for his dedication and desire in helping the citizens of our county.
Thanks to a tip I received last month from an alert local citizen, NCSO detectives recovered approximately $75,000 worth of stolen UTV’s in a rural area off the highway 31 loop near Corsicana. The four stolen units had recently been stolen from a Corsicana dealership. This is a prime example of if you see something, say something. And it also shows the value of citizens partnering with law enforcement to help keep our community safe.
On Nov. 22, just after midnight, Deputy Hudson conducted a traffic stop for speeding of a vehicle on the W 31 bypass near the area of FM 2555. Deputy Hudson made contact with the driver of the vehicle and during the course of the traffic investigation he asked for and was granted verbal consent to search the vehicle. During the search Deputy Hudson located three guns and over six pounds of Marihuana. Deputy Hudson also located $3,775.00 in U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales.
The currency was seized and will be subject to asset forfeiture. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of marihuana over dive pounds under 50 pounds and unlawful possession of a firearm. Great job Deputy Hudson keep up the good work.
On Nov. 30, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office obtained information on a recent burglary investigation that led NCSO Detectives to the 100 blk of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield, Freestone County. NCSO Detectives, along with Deputies from the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, located and apprehended two suspects that were suspected to be involved in a smash and grab style burglary at the I45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 blk of IH 45 W in Navarro County.
The suspects were found to be in possession of numerous vape devices that were stolen from the store and were charged with Burglary of a Building and taken back to the Navarro County Justice Center. Further investigation of this case could lead to additional charges. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone involved with this investigation as well as the Fairfield ISD Police Chief and Freestone County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. This is a great example of agencies working together for the safety of the community we serve.
Thank you to Deputies Tyrone and Pshaun Martin for representing the NCSO as well as to all who made the Kerens Elementary Inagural Turkey Trot Fun Run a success. It was a fun day with lots of enjoyment for all involved.
Last month Deputies Steven Travis and Kevin Bailey both successfully completed our patrol FTO program. We wish both Deputy Travis and Deputy Bailey the best of luck with their assignment in patrol. We also want to notice and congratulate Deputy Steven Travis along with Deputy Cody Hudson for their recent promotions to Corporal in the patrol division. We’d like to give a shout out to cadet Michael Feemster on returning to the NCSO. Mr. Feemster previously worked in corrections at the NCSO before transferring to another role outside law enforcement with the county. Mr. Feemster later enrolled in the current Navarro College Police Academy and will be assigned to courthouse security upon successfully graduating the police academy and passing the state examination. Good luck and welcome back!
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,798 calls for service in November and our dispatch received 1,543 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 150 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 239 inmates.
Five inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and eight inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. In November, we estrayed two cows, two bulls, two calves, four horses, three donkeys and all were hauled to our county farms. We also sold one estray calf at Corsicana Livestock Auction and one estray horse at Elkhart Horse Sale for a total of $357.65.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security, administration and the criminal investigation division. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
From my family to yours, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season. Let us all cherish this holiday season, our families, friends and the many blessings we have received this year. We here at the NCSO are wishing you all a blessed Christmas and New Year filled with great moments and cherished memories.
“Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a state of mind.”
- Valentine Davies
As always, God Bless and be safe.
