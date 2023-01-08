Dear Citizens,
Another year has come to an end and a new year has begun. I, my family and all of us here at the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, would like to take this opportunity to extend our best wishes for a safe and prosperous New Year. We look forward to helping make 2023 a wonderful and safe year for all those in our community. Please be assured as your Sheriff, my commitment to the citizens remains strong and I will continue to work with you to improve the quality of life for the current and future residents of Navarro County. It is my hope that 2023 will be a year when those in our community will continue to extend a helping hand to their neighbors, coworkers, family, friends and strangers in need.
It's an honor and a pleasure to say "thank you" to all those that have continued to truly support me and the men and women of the NCSO as we continue to strive in making our county a safer place to live and raise our families. We appreciate you all and wish you a full year of happiness, health and success. Please contact my office if I, or any of my staff, can ever be of any assistance. Again, may you have a safe, healthy happy and blessed New Year.
I always appreciate and want to recognize our officers who worked through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday ensuring the continued and uninterrupted operations of the correctional facility, communications and enforcement divisions. It is often forgotten that we are a 24/7 business and there are those who must work away from their families and the holiday gatherings and fun.
Again this year, Santa’s helpers from the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office delivered approximately 250 gift packages to the inmates at the Justice Center for Christmas. The gift packages were prepared and delivered to the NCSO after being donated by Veldman Land and Cattle. With my approval, Detention Officers of the NCSO delivered the gift packages to every inmate within the facility on Christmas Eve so that they could experience the true meaning of Christmas.
On December 18th, Deputy Thompson was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for an observed violation. During the course of the traffic stop, Deputy Thompson observed and odor of marihuana emitting from the vehicle. During the probable cause search, Deputy Thompson located approximately an ounce of marihuana, approximately 50.2 grams of cocaine, suspected THC wax and narcotics paraphernalia. One suspect was arrested for manufacture/delivery of controlled substance PG 1 over 4 under 200 grams and a second suspect was charged with possession of marihuana under 2 ounces.
We welcome Sterling Cotton as our newest NCSO correctional officer. Mr. Cotton is no stranger to public service after having previously served our country for 11 years in the United States Army. We wish him all the best with his new position at the NCSO.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,958 calls for service in December and our dispatch received 1,608 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 183 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 247 inmates. Twelve inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and seven inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences.
In December, we estrayed two bulls and four horses and all were hauled to our county farms. Estrays sold this month included two cows, two bulls and two calves at Corsicana Livestock Auction, four horses and three donkeys at Elkhart Horse Sale for a total of $3,610.56. Three hundred dollars was collected in estray fees from owners who reclaimed their estray livestock.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security, administration and the criminal investigation division. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors and let every new year find you a better man.” – Benjamin Franklin
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
