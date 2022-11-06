Dear Citizens,
This month we recognized National First Responders Day on Oct. 28 which recognizes the heroic men and women who make it their business to take immediate action when disaster strikes. What does a first responder do? Just think about 9/11 for a moment.
Firefighters, police, paramedics, and more, rushing into Lower Manhattan. Whether you’ve had your own emergency or not, it’s not hard to understand and appreciate the dangerous and difficult work they do. Countless selfless men and women willing to lay down their lives every day to keep us safe. Displaying daily hard work, dedication, sacrifice and honor. Regardless of the threat, hate, judgment and lack of support.
In 2017, Congress designated Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day.
The resolution was passed to honor the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and all those who are first on the scene in stressful situations.
Few normally give much thought to those who dedicate their lives to being on the front lines in the scene of an emergency. Many go about their daily activities secure in the knowledge that, if needed, they will be there ready to help, even at the risk of their own lives.
During a crisis, all these brave people become the most important people in the world to those in desperate need. What if they weren’t available, no longer cared to sacrifice and decided they no longer wanted to serve and protect?
I am proud to say that in Navarro County our first responders stand at the ready when a crisis may arise. I want to thank all those who answer the call and I also want to personally thank our citizens who support our first responders daily. Especially during these trying and uncertain times.
We are continually training to provide better prepared and qualified officers at the NCSO. This month, some members of our NCSO crisis negotiators attended the Texas Association of Hostage Negotiators training conference in Austin. Our crisis negotiators must attend a minimum of 40 hours of continuing education annually to maintain their certification. This year with over 400 in attendance, the TAHN Conference provided an opportunity to meet and network with other officers and teams within our region and across the state of Texas. We appreciate the opportunity to attend this invaluable training so that we may be better prepared to handle crisis situations.
Congratulations to Detective Sergeant Travis Thurston on being the Corsicana Kiwanis Deputy of the Year Award recipient for 2022. Sergeant Thurston began his law enforcement career at the Hill County Sheriff’s Office where he served for over five years in patrol, Criminal Investigation Division and was also a tactical officer. He has been with the NCSO for approximately two years now serving as Patrol Deputy, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant and Criminal Investigation Sergeant. Sergeant Thurston is indeed a dedicated and valuable asset to our team.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, members of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division conducted a narcotics investigation in the 1300 Block of Northwood Blvd. in Corsicana.
During the investigation, officers located and seized approximately 196 grams of Alprazalam, 121 grams of MDMA Ecstasy, 1 gram of Oxycodone, .4 grams of Cocaine and less than 2 ounces of Marijuana.
The suspect was charged with four felony drug charges and one misdemeanor drug charge. The suspect was also charged with unlawful possession of firearm by felon. The location of the arrest was also within a Drug Free Zone.
Our inmate trustee program is valuable to the operations at the NCSO in several ways. The inmates who meet the qualifications and criteria are offered the opportunity to work in exchange for time credit. Taking care of livestock is just another example of how we also try to teach inmates a trade that can be applied and utilized once they are released back into society. One project this month included penning and working cows at our county farms. This is a valuable opportunity for them to gain working experience in ranching. We hope they positively use the experience they received while incarcerated.
It was a beautiful day and a wonderful turnout for this year’s Kerens Cotton Festival. I appreciate all my deputies for their help with not only the NCSO booth but being there for additional security if needed for the festival and celebration. If you attended that day, I hope you stopped by the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office tent, visited with our Deputies and picked up some of our information and goodies for the kids.
Pamela Jimenez has been hired as our newest correctional officer and comes to us with over fifteen years of correctional and dispatch experience from numerous agencies including TDCJ, San Jacinto, Trinity and Polk counties. We congratulate Mrs. Jimenez and again wish her all the very best with her new position.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 3,036 calls for service in October and our dispatch received 1,998 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 173 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 258 inmates.
Ten inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and seven inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. In October, we estrayed two bulls, one calf, two horses and all were hauled to our county farms. We also sold one estray bull at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $239.40 and collected $310 in estray fees.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security, administration and the criminal investigation division. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Your true character Is most accurately measured by how you treat those who can do ‘Nothing’ for you” - Mother Teresa
As always, God Bless and be safe.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
