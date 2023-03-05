Dear Citizens,
On March 1, 34 years ago, I began my law enforcement career at the NCSO as a Detention Officer. I have been fortunate and blessed to have many opportunities on my journey here while working toward the top. I worked in Detention, Patrol, an FTO, Captain in CID and narcotics and was a long time SWAT officer, Tactical Commander and Crisis Negotiator.
I have attended too many schools to mention and through hard work and dedication, have received numerous awards and certifications that I am very proud of. I want to take this opportunity to say what an honor it is and continues to be, serving as your Sheriff. It’s sure been one heck of a ride.
This month I would like to share a few statistics from 2022:
The Sheriff’s Office had 34,147 calls for service and our dispatch received 23,424 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. The NCSO performed 1,018 arrests, conducted 3,921 traffic stops and our criminal investigative division investigated 868 criminal cases. We were also issued 3,098 civil papers for service with 2,444 being served with an additional 253 indictments issued with 218 being served.
Our SWAT team responded to callouts on several different occasions. There were 168 hours of in house tactical training along with team members attending numerous tactical schools. There were approximately 2,231 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population
for 2022 was 242 inmates. The Narcotics Unit arrested 118 State suspects, filed 164 State level criminal cases, and served 42 outstanding warrants. One hundred sixteen inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and 67 other inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences in 2022.
We conducted 404 prisoner transports, 120 mental and 93 juvenile transports. The NCSO traveled 61,990 miles conducting these transports, responded to 853 animal complaint calls and 1,719 loose livestock calls. We removed estray livestock on 72 occasions during 2022 ultimately picking up 15 bulls, 14 cows, 9 calves, 23 horses/ponies and 11 donkeys. The NCSO collected $1,710.00 in estray fees, collected $27,681.83 from the sale of estray livestock and sold $25,779.17 of Navarro County owned livestock.
The Navarro County Crime Stoppers has received several tips lately that have led to numerous wanted suspects being arrested. We would like to give a huge thank you to our citizens who help this program to remain successful. Remember to call 903-874-TIPS (8477) Your tips are 100% anonymous.
On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office deployed a SWAT team and crisis negotiators to the Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck at the request of Limestone County S.O. to assist with an armed barricaded person at the location. After many long hours of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. A great job by all agencies involved in this operation.
We would like to recognize the following new officers, transfers and promotions during the month of February:
Alyssa Brown as our newest administrative assistant, John Land Jr., Mason Avery and Todd Ackerman-Ybarra to corrections and Corporal Aaron Moses was promoted to Sergeant in corrections. Congratulations and best wishes to all.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,525 calls for service in February and our dispatch received 1,540 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 148 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 222 inmates. Five inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and one inmate was transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences.
In February, we estrayed one horse which was hauled to our county farm and this month we sold at auction the following estrays: Two cows and two calves were sold at Corsicana Livestock Auction and three horses were sold at the Elkhart Horse Sale for a combined total of $4,092.11.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security, and the criminal investigation division. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Do what you feel in your heart to be right–for you’ll be criticized anyway.”
– Eleanor Roosevelt
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
