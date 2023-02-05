Dear Citizens, I would like to recognize the combined efforts of all the NCSO officers who have braved the recent weather to continue uninterrupted service to our citizens. This includes our dispatchers who answer the calls to our detention personnel who are responsible for the inmates once they are incarcerated into the Justice Center and our enforcement divisions who remain diligent and on duty 24/7 including nights, weekends and all holidays. Many do not realize or care that these officers do not get the same time off or are able to stay home when their kids school or spouses work is closed due to inclement weather.
Jan. 9 was acknowledged as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day so thank you to all those who answer the call. Thank you for putting your community and those in it, above many things when the need arises. Officers put their lives on the line every day to protect many they do not even know. Many of those have little to no concern, care or respect, but yet the men and women who swore to protect and serve do just that. Regardless.
Thank you for giving up holidays, birthdays and family gatherings, missing your child’s school events and sports games because when duty calls, you drop everything and respond. Thank you for giving up on so much of your family life to serve the many who depend on you. Thank you to those countless families for the sacrifices you must make daily as well. You also are appreciated for understanding the dedication and calling.
Even when not in uniform or on duty, officers put others’ lives and safety before their own no matter where or when. Every time they walk out the door, they know there is no guarantee of a return home, yet they still answer the call and for little pay, little respect and most days with little to no gratitude and appreciation.
Most importantly, thank you for doing a job most wouldn’t do. Especially now in these current times. It takes a special individual. One who is selfless, caring, strong, courageous, sacrificing beyond comprehension, dealing with day in and day out, especially in our current climate, with the things most of us would refuse to.
Quick, split second decisions must be made in life or death situations many times. There is never a guarantee that their decision in that exact second is the is right one but they still show up, suit up, put on the vest and take the hits, the hate, the criticism and abuse to be there in a moment’s notice no matter the danger or sacrifice. No matter who is in need.
I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of long time Sheriff Les Cotten. I had known, worked with and for Sheriff Cotten for over 20 years at the NCSO.
Les was a good and honorable man who fought for our country and later became a career law enforcement officer wanting to serve the citizens of Navarro County in the same way he served our nation. It was well known that Les was a huge family man who loved his wife, kids and grandkids.
It seems I have stated more and more lately than ever before about the many good men we have lost who chose to serve our community as law enforcement. Les served with dedication, honor and commitment and I’m sure his name and the role he played in Navarro County will be mentioned for years to come. My and my wife’s thoughts and prayers, as well as all those here at the NCSO, go out to Les’ family and friends during this difficult time.
On Jan. 28, Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to a report of an unconscious shooting victim at a residence in the 9300 block of NW 1339 Barry in Navarro County. Deputies located the body of an adult female victim later identified as Amy Clemons of Barry inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds and they quickly detained a possible suspect outside the residence at the location. The subsequent investigation by CID detectives and deputies has led to an arrest warrant being issued for murder. The victim’s estranged husband Jerod Clemons has been arrested, charged and is in custody at the Navarro County Justice Center. He was arraigned on Jan. 30 on the charge of murder by Navarro County 13th Judicial District Judge James Lagomarsino with bond set at $500,000.
Crime Stopper of the month: On Dec. 20, 2022, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to S Hwy 309 in reference to a burglary of a building. The complainant advised that over the previous weekend multiple buildings had been burglarized. The complainant also advised a 20 foot shipping container was stolen. The complainant advised the shipping container contained farm equipment, multiple tools, tractor parts, and other miscellaneous items. Two welders, a mini fridge and a wood burning stove were also taken from other buildings.
The complainant estimated the value of the items stolen to be around $65,000. Detectives believe the suspects appeared to be driving a white four door Dodge flatbed pickup with a gooseneck flatbed trailer. A white Ford pickup is believed to have been used to pull the shipping container onto the trailer by use of chains.
If you have any information involving this crime, please contact Navarro County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 654-3001 and ask for Sgt. Thurston. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (903) 874-8477 or submit a tip online at www.p3tipscom/1464 or download the app P3 Tips.
Please read the following DPS press release and continue to keep local DPS trooper Putz and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
On January 31, 2023, at around 8:45 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on I-45 near mile marker 220 in Navarro County. Trooper Putz was seriously injured and transported to a Dallas area hospital where he remains in serious condition. This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. We ask that you please keep Trooper Putz and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
We would like to recognize the following new officers, transfers and promotions during the month of January:
We are proud to have Matthew Rickard as a new NCSO correctional officer, Jackie “JJ” Freeland also returns to the NCSO who is the newest edition to our patrol division, Corporal Kevin Jernigan who was also promoted to Sergeant in the NCSO Detention Division and detention officer Kevin Swanson who was promoted to Corporal in detention. We congratulate all these officers and wish them all the best.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,788 calls for service in January and our dispatch received 1,679 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 129 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 236 inmates. Eleven inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and three inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences.
In January, we estrayed two cows and two calves which were hauled to our county farm as well as sold four estray horses at the Elkhart Horse Sale for a total of $810.50.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security, administration and the criminal investigation division. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today.” - Thich Nhat Hanh
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
