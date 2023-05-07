This month we celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. “Telecommunicators” is the professional title for those we affectionately call Dispatchers or 911 Operators. They are the true First Responders. The lifeline for not only the community, but for the Officers, Deputies, Firefighters, and Paramedics on the street. They are the hero most will never meet. Please take time to thank and honor these heroes in your community. Let them know you appreciate the job they do. We send them all our thanks and tip our hats in their honor.
These folks are a very special group of individuals. I am proud of our telecommunications officers, the job they do for our officers, fireman, first responders and our community each day. The stress, patience and multiple hats they must wear in a day is not known by most. Even when faced with a troubling or emotional call, those that can stick with you or even gets under their skin, the dispatcher remains calm and carries on. They take a breath, put their emotions aside and keep going because that’s what it takes.
A sincere thank you to everyone who brought gifts by to our dispatchers and for letting them know they are appreciated during the celebration of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Your time, kindness and support of our staff is always greatly appreciated.
We are also proud to announce that our own Dispatcher Breanna Ivey was recently recognized at the Public Safety Conference with a Silent Hero Certificate of Recognition. It was a well-deserved award.
I would also like to recognize and say a huge thank you, and wish a Happy Administrative Professional's Day to Breanna Parks, Debra Kelley, Alysia Brown, Mikayla Hippard and Kristin Bates. I sincerely appreciate each of you, all your hard work, dedication and loyalty to me and to the N.C.S.O. Thank you for all you do each and every day.
Richland-Chambers Reservoir Area Thefts:
On or about February 28, 2023 a flatbed trailer was reported stolen from Barefoot Bay (SECR 0060). The theft is believed to have occurred between 02-23-23 and 02-27-23.
On or about March 23rd, a 2014 Caterpillar skid steer was reported stolen from the Peninsula Point Tiny Home and RV Park. The theft is believed to have occurred between 03-22-23 and 03-23-23. On or about April 2nd, a 2021 Jayco JayFlite travel trailer was reported stolen from the 500 block of SECR 3015 in the Corsicana-Mildred area. The theft occurred on or about April 1st.
On or about April 1st, Detective Sergeant Kevin Scott and Detective Sergeant Robbie Jock received information for the whereabouts of the stolen skid steer from Peninsula Point. Sgt. Jock responded to a location near Kerens, Texas and recovered the 2014 Caterpillar skid steer. While at the location the flatbed trailer from Barefoot Bay was located and recovered as well. The owners were able to retrieve their property from the location.
On or about April 11th, a black commercial roll off dumpster was reported stolen from the Chambers Bay area. The theft is believed to have occurred between the months of February and March. On or about April 11th, the Navarro County Sheriff's Office received a call of an abandoned Gooseneck flatbed trailer in the area of SECR 0020/SECR 0010. The location was determined to be in the City of Corsicana, Texas and was towed by the Corsicana Police Department.
Detective Sergeant Kevin Scott was able to contact the original owner who had sold the unit to a family member. Sgt. Scott contacted the owner who advised the unit was stolen from a jobsite in Bryant, Arkansas. On or about April 14th, Detective Sergeant Kevin Scott and Detective Sergeant Robbie Jock located and recovered the now fully repainted commercial roll off dumpster on the side of the roadway in the area of SECR 0050/SECR 0060 in the Corsicana-Angus area. The owner of the dumpster was able to retrieve their property from the location. There was also an unrelated skid steer on the side of the road within yards of the stolen dumpster. The skid steer showed to have been reported stolen to the Corsicana Police Department in 2019.
On or about April 28, 2023 Detective Sergeant Kevin Scott and Detective Sergeant Robbie Jock drove to Leander, Williamson County-Cedar Park ETJ, Texas. While in the area, Detectives located and recovered the 2021 Jayco JayFlite travel trailer that had been stolen from Corsicana-Mildred area of Navarro County. The trailer was still intact but was being remodeled for the purpose of full time living. The military memorabilia that was inside the unit when stolen had already been discarded.
This investigation spanned a little over a month and yielded approximately $160K in recovered stolen property.
Flatbed trailer from Barefoot Bay - $ 2,500
2014 Caterpillar skid steer from Peninsula Point - $ 70,000
2021 Jayco JayFlite travel trailer from Corsicana-Mildred - $ 31,000 Commercial Roll off Dumpster - $ 6,600
Unrelated skid steer stolen in 2019 - $ 42,000
Gooseneck trailer from Bryant, Arkansas - $ 5,000
Our criminal investigation division has done a good job and worked many hours while investigating and ultimately recovering these stolen items.
It is common knowledge in law enforcement that appearances of stolen items or equipment are often altered to prevent recovery.
As a result of these investigations one suspect has been arrested on multiple felony charges and as the investigation continues, it could lead to additional suspects.
This month I am proud to introduce the new NCSO officers to our Navarro County citizens:
Our newest NCSO correctional officers are Lori Murray, Terry Bobbitt and Yakelin Ramirez who is also a licensed peace officer. We also introduce our newest NCSO Deputy Adam Minze who brings over 25 years of law enforcement experience from a career at US Customs Service, Freestone County SO and Fairfield PD. Adam will be assigned to courthouse security.
We wish all these officers all the very best with their new positions at the NCSO.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,847 calls for service in April and our dispatch received 1,939 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 175 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 224 inmates. Nine inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and eight inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. We estrayed one horse and one sheep which were hauled to our county farm at Pettys Chapel. We also sold three estray horses at Elkhart Horse Sale and one estray sheep at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $783.11.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security, and the criminal investigation division. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Knowing what’s right doesn’t mean much unless you DO what’s right.” -Theodore Roosevelt
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
