Dear Citizens,
In March we recognized Employee Appreciation Day at the NCSO. We are grateful for all of our employees, for their hard work and for their dedication to our office and to the citizens we serve. We are fortunate and blessed, especially in today’s society with the daily challenges we face, to have the committed men and women that work for us. They put their lives on the line every day to make the NCSO a safer place to work and visit.
We are grateful for all of you and for the sacrifices you make daily for our community. Thank you to all our deputies, to our communications, detention and administration staff for all your willingness and dedication to serve others. Regardless of what is said or heard, we do make a difference.
As sheriff, I am extremely proud of the daily tasks performed by our employees and would like to thank all our valuable employees who have worked tirelessly to maintain a high level of professionalism throughout the year. It is my pleasure to recognize and honor this exceptional group of individuals not just today but every day.
This month we held our Annual NCSO Departmental Meeting and Award Ceremony for 2022 and want to say Congratulations to these deserving officers who received their awards:
Corporal Esther Avery received Employee of the Year, Lieutenant Keith Lewis received Patrol Officer of the Year and Antonio Gutierrez received Detention Officer of the Year. Again, congratulations to all these officers on their well-deserved awards.
The NCSO participated in the following school events in Kerens and Wortham: Captain Cagle and Deputy Esparza attended the Kerens ISD Career Day event and Deputies Kateley Smith and Wesley Devorak represented the NCSO at Wortham ISD Career Day event. Thanks to all involved and for making these events a great success.
Our Navarro County CID Detectives have had a busy last few weeks as they have assisted in locating and recovering a stolen Gooseneck livestock trailer out of Ellis County, a stolen Gooseneck livestock trailer from Limestone County, a stolen excavator out of Harris County, a stolen excavator out of Navarro County and two stolen skid steers.
We are proud to have good working relationships with our surrounding counties including Anderson County where one of the stolen trailers was recovered. We are fortunate to maintain these working relationships due to the fact that thieves do not recognize jurisdictional boundaries. Thank you and job well done to all officers who were involved and keep up the good work.
We want to introduce our new employees and promotions for March: Andrew Vallejo and Chance Paschal have been hired as our newest detention officers and Megan McLean has been promoted to Corporal in Detention. We wish them all the best with their new positions at the NCSO.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,626 calls for service in March and our dispatch received 1,902 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 158 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 216 inmates. Thirteen inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and three inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. We estrayed one cow, one bull, and two horses which were hauled to our county farm. We also collected $155 in estray fees.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security, and the criminal investigation division. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Trust takes many years to build, few seconds to break, and forever to repair.” - Invajy
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
