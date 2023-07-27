By Martha Phillips - Columnist
I suppose you could call me a “soap nut.” I’m very careful with the soaps I use on my body and in my home. I started the switch to a toxin free home a few years ago, still working on it too. I feel pretty good about my soap choices and other health and beauty products. However, there are few items for home cleaning that have been a little more difficult to find a replacement. Laundry and dishes have been the hardest ones to replace…until now.
My friend Meri and I talk all the time about all thing’s health and wellness. My journey started with nutrition, and hers started with organic soap making. She and I have had many conversations about laundry detergent. Which one is the least toxic? Where can you find it? Is it super expensive? She finally found something that met all our criteria. Nontoxic, organic, easy online purchase, and cost effective. I’m pretty sure I ordered mine the same day she texted me about her purchase.
Soap Nuts are really a berry from the wild Saindus tree. You can use the sun-dried nuts in your laundry or make a liquid or powder (on my to do list). I was pleasantly surprised that our laundry not only looks, but also smells clean. Our biggest obstacle with switching to soap nuts is other people in the house doing laundry. It takes some dedication to the process. My soap nut purchase came with a small cloth bag to place 5 to7 soap nuts in for a load of laundry. If you are washing with cold water, you must soak the soap nuts in some hot water before using.
You also have to remember to find your little bag before throwing everything into the dryer. You can reuse the soap nuts until they are no longer firm. One of my adult sons used soap nuts for his work clothes and said his clothes smelled like a “wet dog” within his first hour of work. I know he is not dedicated to the process.
I know many of you reading this are probably thinking “I don’t have time for all this!” Maybe you’re not ready for the switch, but hopefully when you are, you’ll remember reading this column. I would also like to say to you with all the gentleness and care in the world, we make time for things that are important to us.
Unfortunately, it’s usually a life altering diagnosis that stops us in our tracks. I can guarantee that all things good for us take time and those things that are slowly killing us are usually quick and easy. Think about it, fast food, processed foods, the microwave, regardless of where you are in the life journey, we all know these things are not good for us.
The other snag for many people changing to something all natural for their laundry is they want the “fragrance” of nice smelling laundry. Frankly, that’s one of the toxins in laundry detergent that is killing us. Fragrances have been found to be endocrine interrupters. It’s our endocrine system that controls our hormones. For me having been diagnosed with a hormone positive breast cancer, fragrances are out. Think of all the health issues people have that are rooted in the Endocrine system, everything from PMS, PCOS, Type II diabetes, and so much more. I will always say do your own research, make your own decisions.
All journey’s start with one step. My first step was cutting out sugar and grains. My friend Meri, started with making organic soaps and using essential oils. It’s not an all or nothing journey, it’s a one step at a time journey.
