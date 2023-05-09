Another busy week in the House of Representatives meant the passage of several bills that will bring practical change to improve the lives of Texas citizens.
My HB 3297 is this kind of legislation. Many states across the country have already eliminated mandates for vehicle inspections. They are both burdensome and unnecessary and why I was so pleased to see this bill pass to eliminate them for Texas.
Beyond being a hassle year in and year out—particularly for people in rural areas who have to find an inspection station—they prove to offer little benefit. Some of the items checked are irrelevant to a vehicle’s safety, like window tint or the condition of a license plate. More importantly, advances in vehicle technology have made them even more obsolete. For most newer vehicles, onboard diagnostic systems more accurately assess and diagnose any issues that would have been previously addressed during an inspection.
Last week, I also voted to give more support to our retired teachers with the first cost of living adjustment for them in almost 20 years. SB 10 along with HJR 2 is a strategic effort that would provide a supplemental payment of $5,000 for retirees 70 and older. It includes a tiered COLA of 2, 4 or 6 percent that is dependent on the length of time a teacher has been retired.
Another of my bills, HB 4520, was passed last week to help protect students from harmful materials. Parents across Texas have been finding pornographic materials both in school libraries and classrooms. This bill addresses educators who have provided these materials to minors.
HB 4520 will mean any educator who is found at fault will lose their pension as well as their educator license. They will also be placed on the Do Not Hire Registry. This is an important effort that I have worked closely with Governor Greg Abbott on. Protecting our children is paramount.
Another bill that seeks to protect children is HB 4062. I proudly authored this legislation that will require a child custody evaluator to create an audiovisual recording of their interviews with a child who is the subject of a suit seeking conservatorship of, possession of, or access to the child. This will protect children from undue pressure to answer questions a particular way that may result from being in the judicial setting. It will ultimately ensure children are treated fairly and protected the way they should be during a custody situation.
HB 5, which also passed last week, is a win for smaller communities like ours. It seeks to create an innovative and transparent economic development program to attract jobs and investments to Texas through school district property tax abatement agreements. HB 5 will ensure Texas is able to use tools that other states and countries do to attract businesses. It is a crucial step in continuing to stimulate our local economy. I am excited about any opportunity we have to create jobs and promote our local communities.
As always, I am so grateful for your support and please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
