When I’m out at a local football game or community event, people often approach me to talk about issues they want me to fix as a legislator. Based on the hundreds of interactions that I’ve had like this, the one issue that towers above the rest is skyrocketing property tax appraisals, which usually lead to higher property taxes owed by a property owner. I am excited to announce that the Texas House of Representatives is leading by providing the largest property tax cut in history with House Bill 2.
Governor Greg Abbott declared this issue an emergency item during his State of the State address and last week Speaker Dade Phelan announced the details of his Property Tax Relief Act (HB2), which will bring real, meaningful relief for Texas property owners.
The reforms in HB 2 include reducing the annual appraisal cap for all real property types to 5% per year, reducing the Maximum Compressed Rate (MCR) floor by $0.15 cents and requiring tax assessors to provide escrow accounts at the request of property owners.
The Property Tax Relief Act for 2024-25 specifically addresses the issue of steadily rising taxable valuations. The ongoing influx of people into Texas continues to drive up property values, but this has become a burden for many homeowners just trying to afford to stay in their homes. Reducing the appraisal limit to 5 % from 10 % and applying it to all property will protect both homeowners and businesses. This will also provide more stability and predictability, making it easier to plan for the future, and encourage economic growth. By reducing the appraisal growth cap to 5% for ALL property types, we prevent the distortion of market prices which are based on supply and demand. That protection will also apply to factors like population growth, employment and economic growth.
HB 2 would come at a cost of $12 billion and would be combined with the already-appropriated $5.3 billion in HB 1, bringing the total amount of property tax relief to $17.3 billion. By combining the $0.15 cents savings in HB 2 with the $0.10 savings in HB 1, the total tax rate compression would reach $0.25 by fiscal year 2025. Simply put, a homeowner with a $350,000 home would have an average savings of $1,275 over the next two years.
HB 2 would also ensure that property taxes stay in our local communities, reducing the amount of those dollars that are sent back to the state for redistribution to other school districts in Texas by $4.5 billion for the 2023-25 biennium.
Rest assured that as the legislative session progresses, I will continue to search for ways to lower your property taxes. In a perfect world, I would love to see the complete elimination of property taxes in exchange for a broader sales tax. Until then, please continue to reach out to my office to provide your input or ask questions about the historic property tax cuts I’m fighting for in HB 2.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
