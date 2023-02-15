After an unexpected week away from Austin and the 88th session, we are now ready to move steadily ahead with newly announced committee assignments. I am grateful and honored that Speaker of the House Dade Phelan selected me to lead the Local & Consent Calendars Committee.
This chairmanship is a symbol of the trust that the Speaker has in me, which also makes me well positioned to ensure that issues that are important to my constituents make it to the House floor.
Beyond serving as a chairman, I was also assigned to the Public Education Committee, Agriculture & Livestock Committee, and the House Administration Committee. Service on these committees will provide unique insight into many of the most pertinent issues currently facing our state.
Public Education
I have always been a huge proponent of public education and this committee assignment will be essential as there are many serious issues currently facing our education system. We will address safety reforms, teacher shortages, teacher pay, the sexualization of our students and property tax components. I am confident this committee will serve our constituents well. I will continue to prioritize protecting our students from indoctrination while providing an education that will allow them to compete on a larger scale. The input of parents for their kids education is essential and will continue to be highly valued as I represent them.
Agriculture & Livestock
I could not be more pleased to be included on this committee which is so important to the lives of those in our region. One of the reasons I initially decided to run for the Texas House was because I saw how rural farmers and ranchers had begun to lose adequate representation in their state governments. We cannot survive without the work done by our farmers and ranchers. Serving on this committee will ensure those voices are heard as issues that affect their livelihoods come before our committee and the House.
House Administration
In this capacity I will be able to serve my fellow members by ensuring the smooth operations on a day-to-day basis in the Texas House. This committee handles everything from House department budgets to expenditures in the general House fund as well as administrative operations and polices and procedures for appropriate workplace conduct. I know that having structure and an efficient operating system in place are paramount for effective government.
State of the Union
Many of us watched last Tuesday night as President Joe Biden addressed our country during the State of the Union. Disappointment does not fully express my reaction to his utter neglect of our southern border and his speech only confirmed what we continue to see—he ignores the problem. Once again we find ourselves waiting on this administration to even acknowledge, much less solve this crisis that grows daily. Our resources are burdened, people put at risk and drugs continue to flow over the border as our Federal Government turns away from the ballooning issue. I want you to know this is a top priority for me and the Republicans in our state government. We will continue to fight and find ways to protect the values we hold dear.
Be on the lookout: Next week we look forward to welcoming the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce to the Capitol. Also, Governor Abbott will give his State of the State of the address on February 16.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out to our office in Austin or our district office in Palestine.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.