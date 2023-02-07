Winter weather across much of our state disrupted our normal Capitol schedule and I am sure it disrupted your daily lives as well. I hope you were able to safely handle the unusually cold temps and wintry precipitation.
As we continue to consider legislation for the session it is important to take a hard look at our fiscal responsibility. Most of you have heard by now there is a significant surplus available to legislators in the 88th legislative session. While the over $32 billion surplus is a testament to conservative measures in place, it is imperative now more than ever that we proceed with great care and attention to the needs of our constituents.
The money on hand is more than legislators have ever had access to and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly. The state general revenue spending is $130.1 billion, which is an increase of $11.9 billion. Thankfully, our constitution has guardrails in place that will keep our body from spending too much.
Speaker of the House Dade Phelan has established many of our collective priorities which include the water supply and infrastructure. Without necessities like these we will not be able to move ahead on so many other issues.
House Bill 1 clarified the base operating budget for this session and gave us a framework for addressing our priorities. As proposed, the Texas House Budget appropriates $288.7 billion. It does not involve accessing our Economic Stabilization Fund (also known as the rainy day fund). We are committed to leaving what will be almost $14 billion for the rainy day fund as needed for future endeavors or emergencies.
Property Taxes
You have made your voices loud and clear. I know so many of you are struggling under the weight of spiraling property taxes. People who own their homes outright and are on fixed incomes are suffering and sometimes losing their homes. It is a significant burden and we are exploring every possible option to bring relief. The base budget has established $15 billion to help alleviate some of the burden on Texas homeowners.
Schools
To fully fund our schools in Texas, we have allocated $38.4 billion. This amount ensures funding for public schools will meet current law requirements.
Following on the heels of Uvalde and all of the danger uncovered during that horrific attack, bipartisan efforts are in the works to set safety standards for all schools in the State of Texas.
There are a number of practical recommendations and our early budget numbers include a $600 million commitment to ensuring students and teachers are safe every day.
Border security
We all know our state money should not have to bolster a job that belongs to our Federal Government. Yet when the Federal Government fails us as a state, we will not ignore the problem. We are committed to protecting our people, our state and our way of life. Right now we have allotted $4.6 billion more to secure our border.
State Employee Raise
State workers have not had a general pay raise since 2014 and the approved $1.8 billion would allow for employees to have a 5% salary increase over the next two years.
Critical Race Theory
Last week I talked about HB 1607 which I filed to keep colleges and universities in Texas from teaching Critical Race Theory. It is logical to stop this progressive indoctrination at the highest levels of education in our state, particularly as we have already eliminated it in K-12 schools.
This bill is important to me as I think about my own four children working their way through the public school system. I believe in educating our children well by teaching them to think critically and objectively. This means teaching facts, not feelings or subjective opinion.
Be on the lookout: Next week we look forward to welcoming the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce to the Capitol. Also, Governor Abbott will give his State of the State of the address Feb. 16.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out to our office in Austin or our district office in Palestine.
