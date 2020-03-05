This survey is conducted by CNHI, LLC, owner of community newspapers in 22 states in the Midwest, Southwest, Southeast and Northeast. The purpose is to get a sense of the local public mood on national political issues.
SURVEY: Pulse of the Voters 2020
