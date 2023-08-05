By Sherry Asbury Clark
It’s hot. No one in our part of Texas is going to argue with that. Many of you have asked how we’re faring. The answer? We’re getting as many of our outdoor chores done as possible in the morning hours and spending our afternoons inside, planning for upcoming events, communicating with prospective guests and getting ready for fall projects. We’ve also been able to take stock of what we’ve accomplished in the past several months.
FARM
Four years ago Houston planted the first peach trees on our property, after soil testing revealed that our combination of clay/sand is best suited for growing peaches, figs and pomegranates. This year he added figs and pomegranates, as well as a few grapevines. He installed (with a tiny bit of help from me) a drip watering system on a timer, which has been a godsend.
Our pigs have been our biggest concern over the summer months. While they’re grazing animals, they don’t have the run of the property, with access to ponds (tanks). They spend their days inside a very large fenced area. I’ve been helping Houston with some of their care during the hottest days. We monitor their water closely, filling up their kiddie pools and water trough three times a day. The ducks and chickens take advantage of the relatively cool ground and shade and spend a good part of their days inside the pigs’ enclosure as well.
TABLE
We’ve just scheduled a fall brunch and Chef’s Table Experience dinner. We’re excited about partnering with local chefs to bring a magical experience to our guests who join us at the table.
VENUE
We’re still pinching ourselves that we got to host a wedding on the property in June. We can’t wait for the next couple who decides to get married under the giant oaks on our property. In the meantime, we’re planning a fall Farm Day, and hope to host a festival sometime in the spring or next fall.
RETREAT
With the crazy temperatures, we decided to upgrade our AC’s in a couple of the tents. That’s been done and the bathhouse AC was installed on Thursday. This is a huge relief. With all of our tents booked at least one day this weekend, we can go into Friday without the stress that we’ve sometimes felt on ultra-hot days.
Even though we’ve had to pace ourselves physically the past few months, I’m happy with what we’ve been able to accomplish. But that doesn’t mean I’m not excited about fall. I’m looking with great anticipation to cool, crisp mornings and evenings around the campfire…and maybe a s’more or two.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
