By Guy Chapman
I tell you, this past June and July reminds me of my Las Vegas summers… minus the Cirque du Soleil shows and watching tourists stumble around with yard long drinks. While it’s not 100 degrees here at midnight, being out of practice with the desert heat in recent years makes me appreciate how resilient the average Vegas local really is.
Which is why I’ve often questioned my own resiliency (or sanity) since taking over my old home and trying to fix it up over this summer. As a kid, the backyard was my domain, and Dad was content with letting me do my thing with friends. I didn’t have to leave the house often. The yard was large enough to recreate any play scenario I wanted.
Between a treehouse I eventually decked out with all the then-modern conveniences, and a large, wooded area perfect for ziplines and remote control cars, there was a large creek that flowed through the outskirts of the property. That was an adventure in itself. With the rains came waters flooded just enough to where my dog and I could forge a pool float down the creek and through the surrounding neighborhoods.
While I’m (probably) a little too old to revisit some of my old childhood adventures, being reunited with that yard has been a personal and singular highlight for me. Last week, one of my childhood friends came over, as curious to revisit the house as I was a few months ago.
“Did you ever think we’d be standing here again like this,” I asked him.
We looked at the place we grew up since we were nine years old. We’re both presently… not nine anymore. My friend shook his head.
“No, I hadn’t imagined we would.”
We talked for a while about the “old days,” and the adventures we had, and the urge I had felt since realizing this crazy house thing was becoming a reality that hit stronger than ever:
I was going to fix up the backyard.
There’s still normal boxes to unpack and things to put away, but I needed the mental break. I sometimes need to work with my hands, and the yard in its present state has proven to be the distraction I needed.
The yard has overgrown in the years since Dad’s passing. There’s a lot of growth to manage that previously wasn’t there before, and quickly I realized the luxury of my landscaping skills were largely just keeping the lawn mowed. Dad had people to maintain the yard, and now it was up to me.
I have cut, carved, sliced, chopped, and occasionally bled as I have worked through the thick foliage. My first goal was to simply trim the area back, removing bamboo, thorns, and sticker burrs. The yard is so full now, the creek where I once had so many of those adventures was completely obscured by green.
I couldn’t have that.
So instead of being fully practical, I pushed forward, cutting into the growth until I could finally reach the creek bed, and after an hour, fully covered in sweat, I stood at its bank once again.
Time and nature have changed the creek bed from what I once knew it to be. The area seemed smaller, or perhaps I’ve grown bigger in those following years.
I decided to step down into the dry creek itself, and that’s when I noticed the change.
The bed seemed quieter than the surrounding area, the only noises coming from the area were the summer insects. Different, but I knew exactly where I was. A flood of memories washed over me. Childhood pets, friends, some long gone, a perspective when July only meant lazy days of sleeping in and spending time with friends. When school was still a month away. I glanced at a cut on my left arm. I’d attend to it later. It wasn’t the first I had ever gotten down here.
Part of this home buying journey has been discovery, a reawakening of old memories, old feelings, and an older perspective, both from my 1985 self and the modern day one. I still find it hard to put into words, this experience. I noticed a similar flash of insight wash over my friend’s face as we talked, his own memories there not spoken aloud.
There’s still a lot of yard work left to be done, especially remaining cleanup after last month’s storm. I can’t help but wonder what memories the holiday season is going to unlock.
