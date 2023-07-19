By Martha Phillips – Special to the Corsicana Daily Sun
My health and wellness journey began when I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010. In 2017, I went to Panama for stem cell treatment and had great results. In 2021, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and did all the stuff! Surgery, chemo, radiation, more surgery. I recently returned from my second trip and stem cell treatment in Panama. I tell you all of this so you understand that health and wellness really is a journey.
I really began the wellness journey with my first trip to Panama, and I continue to research and try new things regularly. God has blessed me with a bestie in the natural remedies business, you can find her at meribladesremedies.com. Any time I have a symptom or problem, I call and ask her advice. She’s even developed new products based on some of my requests.
A month or so before I left for stem cell treatment for MS, I was having a lot of pain in my legs with muscle spasms. I tried both over the counter and prescription medications and nothing helped. Believe me when I say that chronic pain without relief, can really make you want to give up at times. This is the time that I obviously was also having problems sleeping. I had always dismissed Chamomile tea as a “clique” for a sleep aid.
My friend, Meri, told me to try it and it worked. After a few days of using it, I realized that my legs no longer had pain and muscle spasms, so I did a little more research, digging into some of Meri’s herbalism books. There it was!! Chamomile tea is an anti-spasmatic!! I started drinking it nightly and then I could drink it every few days and it kept me pain free. I even took it with me on my trip to Panama and continued to drink it while I was there.
I was surprised at all the benefits of Chamomile tea I found while researching in Meri’s herbalism books! One of the reasons it helps with sleep is that it’s calming to the nervous system, that can translate to benefits with stress and anxiety among other things. My soon to be daughter in law called me the other morning with a migraine that she was unable to get rid of with over-the-counter medications. I offered her some Chamomile tea and a peppermint essential oil roller bottle and she got relief pretty quickly.
Chamomile is considered one of the gentlest herbs we can use, said to be gentle enough to use for colicky babies. I highly recommend that everyone do their own research, make their own decisions about everything they put in or on their body.
I personally don’t care much for the flavor of Chamomile tea, but I am loving the results, I decided to try one Chamomile tea bag with one green tea bag to two cups of hot water, I like it this way. You can add some lemon and honey to change up the flavor too if you want, both have added health benefits.
Happy tea time!
Martha may be contacted at: Facebook or email marthaphillips5611@yahoo.com
