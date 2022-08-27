I remember walking to my car after the last game of the 2017 National League Championship series. The Cubs had just lost to the Dodgers in five games, it was about 1:30 in the morning, and I had to be up for my day job in about four hours. During the postseason, not all media gets access to the regular parking lot that is close to Wrigley Field, so I had parked about a mile and a half away in a neighborhood where I knew the parking was free.
I remember feeling uncertain about whether or not I’d get a chance to do something like that again. I was exhausted, but I’d just covered both the NLDS and the NLCS in Chicago. A few months before that, I started my first gig at a media outlet that got me full media credentials. It was kind of wild to me at the time — and often still is — that I’d gotten to a place where this was something I was able to do. Six baseball seasons later, I’m still doing it, and recently I was reminded of where much of it got started.
Achievement is a lot of hard work, but it also typically involves some good fortune and at least one or two people taking a chance on you. For me, that happened about two years before my walk to the car after a Cubs playoff game. It was when a guy named John Arguello took a chance on me to write for his baseball blog. That wasn’t my first writing gig, but John was so highly regarded in the baseball world that being associated with him was a pretty big deal. I spent a few years writing for John’s site, and a lot of where I am now is directly because of him. John died a few months before I covered those playoff games, but for years the website he had started was kept alive by another of his writers.
Until the company that hosted John’s old site pulled the plug. Thankfully, Michael, who has faithfully kept up John’s work for years now, has also put in a lot of hours in transferring John’s old writing to a new place on the internet.
This is important work because one of the realities of creating in a digital age is that you don’t often have a tangible artifact of the work that you’ve done. And if someone with the power to do so decides to pull the plug, your work could be gone.
In his book Pappyland, Wright Thompson shares the ways he leaves artifacts for his children. Physical signifiers of who he was that they can hold onto after he is eventually gone. A few weeks ago while cleaning the garage, I stopped for a while to show my kids some of my old pictures from high school and college. It was nice to have a physical photograph to hand them for once, rather than flipping through the photo album on my phone. I think tangible artifacts have a lot of value.
Over the weekend, I covered most of the Cubs-Brewers series at Wrigley. On Sunday, Ian Happ hit his 100th career home run. After the game, he mentioned to us that he had received a very expensive bottle of scotch from his manager as a gift for the achievement. After most of the rest of the media scrum had walked away, I asked him if he planned on opening that bottle that night.
“No,” he said. “This one’s not getting opened.”
It’s not about the value, rarity, or taste of what is inside it. That bottle will probably always be an artifact of a special moment in Happ’s life. Having it is more important than opening it, at least for now.
I know John left behind a lot of writing that is thankfully being preserved. He doubtless left behind a lot of tangible artifacts of his life too. Most importantly, John left behind a clear legacy. Even years after he passed, his name doesn’t come up without also mentioning the long list of people like me who he invested in and pushed on toward their own accomplishments.
——————
Jared is a freelance baseball writer who lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and four young children who share his love of baseball. When he's not doing that, he teaches and reads baseball history.
——————
Twitter @jwyllys
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.