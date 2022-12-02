Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn played for two decades and finished with a career .338 batting average. Of guys who played that long and hit that well the whole time, he’s in company with names like Ty Cobb, Rogers Hornsby, Tris Speaker, and Babe Ruth. Gwynn frustrated even the greatest of pitchers in his day. He hit .394 in the strike-shortened 1994 season. It’s interesting to imagine what might have been if the last 50 games hadn’t been canceled that year. Only once in Gwynn’s career did he hit below .300. That was in 1982, his debut season when he played 54 games. He managed a meager .289 that year. In 2022, the league average was .243, and only 11 players finished the season this year with a batting average of .300 or above.
Gwynn’s year-after-year consistency was practically a work of art. There are stories around baseball of him visiting teams after he retired and hitting coaches begging him to give their players a few tips.
But during his playing career, Gwynn had hitting coaches, too. He had people watching his swing, his at-bats, and giving him feedback and advice. At some point in his career, he would have been forgiven for telling any hitting coach where they could take their feedback.
Undoubtedly, however, Gwynn had to use that feedback to keep performing. What worked in his early years wouldn’t work later on in his career. Star players, even the best ones, still take advice. They still seek feedback. Without it, they stagnate. A few years ago, I spent some time with Joey Votto — one of the closest current equivalents to Gwynn — talking with him about how he was adjusting at the plate in the late stages of his career.
He talked to me about watching trends in the game and monitoring data to help him figure out how to adjust so he could keep hitting at the level he was used to. No doubt Gwynn did his own version of that in the later parts of his career.
I’m drawn to these types of players because what looks like steadiness and consistency is really constant adjustment, even reinvention. Gwynn’s work of art was always a work in progress until he was done. Outside of baseball, life is not that much different.
There’s a common adage that reminds us that we need to “sweep the floor every day.” Some things you can’t do once and then think that settles things. Even the steady consistency of a good life means daily maintenance and regular adjustment. And taking feedback.
Stories abound of players who did the opposite of the Gwynns and Vottos. The ones who wouldn’t take advice, who weren’t coachable, who bristled at feedback. Very, very rarely do any of those guys put together careers worth remembering.
I’m thinking about that as I’m sensing a new life stage coming. My kids are getting a little older, and old demands and pressures are being replaced with new ones. I have to adjust. I have to listen to the wise people closest to me. I have to take feedback and take it well.
