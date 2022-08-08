We have now lost two of baseball’s greatest storytellers within a couple of months of each other. I wrote about the passing of Roger Angell in May, and now at the beginning of August, Vin Scully has passed away.
Scully was remarkable because he called Dodgers games by himself. He was remarkable because he did it for 67 seasons. He was remarkable because he remained humble for all that time.
Scully was an epic figure who carried himself like a kindly uncle. His death feels like one of the final slices of Americana is gone. He carried the baseball world through its golden era of the 1950s, the tumultuous 1970s, the scandal-ridden 1990s, and the style-shifting of the last 20 years or so.
There might not be an equivalent for Scully in any other context. Even if you don’t care for baseball, consider a man sitting in a radio booth alone for close to seven decades describing the events of a game while weaving in stories from his experiences. He could tell a story about meeting Babe Ruth while describing an at-bat happening in front of him and not miss a beat on either.
And again, despite all of the notoriety and fame that got him, he was consistently the same humble man. Listen to the last 90 seconds or so of this short tribute to him to get an idea:
One of the other things about Scully that stands out to me is the way he was immune to the cynicism and snark that seems to dominate modern culture. In a time when we seem more intent on tearing things and people down rather than building up or protecting them, he felt untouchable. Celebrity is dangerous for most people, but he was one of just a few who looked like he knew how to handle it. It might have been his persistent grace and humility that helped make him that way.
Whatever the case, he was one of the most well-known people of the last seven decades. He called Dodgers games from the time of Jackie Robinson to the time of Clayton Kershaw. To paraphrase what my wife said when we talked about Scully in our kitchen, I hope that despite his humility, Scully really knew the way he captured a baseball franchise, a city, an entire country. That he really knew how much he was beloved.
Jared is a freelance baseball writer who lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and four young children who share his love of baseball. When he's not doing that, he teaches and reads baseball history.
