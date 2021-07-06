One of my favorite small baseball traditions is watching what the opposing team does when a player gets his first major league hit. I've seen it on TV a lot and in person a handful of times too. Most recently, I was in the press box at Wrigley for catcher P.J. Higgins' first hit on June 2.
In the eighth inning against the Padres, Higgins singled to left field. Jorge Mateo, who had come in to play left for San Diego earlier in the game, fielded the ball and tossed it to the Cubs' dugout so Higgins could keep the ball. It's a gesture you'll see nearly every time a player gets his first hit in the majors, and it stems from the guys on the field knowing that just by being on the field, they are in select company. It's a small group of people who can say they've played in the majors, and for a batter, getting your first hit is sort of like you've really arrived.
In fact, there have been a little over 22,000 major league players in the game's history. That might seem like a lot until we consider that that's a number stretching back to almost the mid-19th century. Zooming out a little to consider the first professional baseball team in Cincinnati in the 1860s until now, 22,000 doesn't feel like such a big number anymore.
It's a helpful thing for me to remember when I'm watching or covering a baseball game. Every player in uniform is among the absolute best to play the sport on the planet right now. Thinking about that gives me a better appreciation for what I'm observing. It also gives me a deeper appreciation for when really special things happen.
Like the seasons Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom are having right now. Ohtani is leading baseball in triples, home runs, and slugging percentage. All while sporting a 3.60 ERA in twelve starts. Ohtani has 83 strikeouts and has given up 41 hits in 60 innings pitched. He's a great hitter and a great pitcher at the same time. Think about that select company: We can count on one hand the players in baseball history who have done what he's doing. I would even argue you'd only need two fingers. Babe Ruth and Shohei Ohtani.
As for deGrom, his current ERA is 0.95. That's nine earned runs allowed in the 85 innings he has pitched this season. We have to go back to Bob Gibson's 1968 season to find anything close to that (1.12) or all the way back to Tim Keefe in 1880 to find anything better (0.86), and a pitcher from Keefe's era is really difficult to compare to one today.
It can sometimes be tough in life to be good at recognizing when something really special is happening while it's taking place. No one is tracking the stats or announcing as you're making a memory. (Though that would be really cool: "The Wyllys family's 4th of July this year is 26% better than their previous best three years ago," or "This Christmas is on pace to set a record, better make sure to savor it")
But in a silly sort of way, I think the practice of making sure to notice when something special is happening in a baseball season is a helpful reminder for the rest of life. The same way we have to make time and be intentional about monitoring the cool thing that's happening in a game or a season, we can look for that in day-to-day life. A Monday that doesn't seem like it's going to be anything out of the ordinary will probably feature a chance to laugh really hard at something or a chance to see one of my kids do something sweet.
Those are the moments that are in select company because even if they don't sear themselves into our memories, they are a part of building something bigger. A guy's first major league hit usually doesn't factor much into the overall story of a baseball season, but remembering to appreciate the small but good things happening in the day-to-day does factor into the overall story of our lives.
