CORSICANA: Two more for Corsicana: Jaden Jet Jones and Braylyn Brandon

MILDRED -- Austin Wing makes remarkable catch

KERENS -- Nehemiah Massey celebrates scoring a TD

RICE --- Coach Michael Scott talks to his top linebacker Juan Parades

Frost --- Gabe Martinez

.................................................................................................................

Cover: Dontay Thomas

Corsicana: Adrian Baston

Two more for Corsicana: Jaden Jet Jones

and Braylyn Brandon and

Blooming Grove: Trent Nicholson

Kerens: Lane Lynch

Mildred: Ethan Frye

Dawson: Brant Boatright

Dawson: Hastin Easley makes great catch

Rice: Luke Chapman (Can you lighten this photo? Lights at Rice are horrible)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you