CORSICANA: Two more for Corsicana: Jaden Jet Jones and Braylyn Brandon
MILDRED -- Austin Wing makes remarkable catch
KERENS -- Nehemiah Massey celebrates scoring a TD
RICE --- Coach Michael Scott talks to his top linebacker Juan Parades
Frost --- Gabe Martinez
.................................................................................................................
Cover: Dontay Thomas
Corsicana: Adrian Baston
Two more for Corsicana: Jaden Jet Jones
and Braylyn Brandon and
Blooming Grove: Trent Nicholson
Kerens: Lane Lynch
Mildred: Ethan Frye
Dawson: Brant Boatright
Dawson: Hastin Easley makes great catch
Rice: Luke Chapman (Can you lighten this photo? Lights at Rice are horrible)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.