By Sandy Carroll
A bullfrog sounding like a two-stroke engine,
In the dancing light of the moon,
An old Coleman lantern enticing bugs,
Our night like a “Hank Williams” tune.
Red and white bobbers sank mysteriously,
Night wings creased the air,
A cottonmouth’s head circled my line,
I was caught in its ominous stare.
Night river fishin’ in a flat-bottom boat,
Sitting close to the waterline,
Defied understanding and reasoning,
An adventure hard to define.
Back at camp it was Wolf Brand for breakfast,
Served over eggs and cheese,
Then a beeline for home as the sun came up,
As night owls dozed in the trees.
