DALLAS -- How long was the drive 3 plays 51 yards ... key plays 51 yard pass from Reece Ellington to Matias Garcia ... Juan Paredes scored the 2pt play on a Toss Sweep from 3 yards out, running over 3 defenders to get into the endzone.
This was Reece Ellington's first varsity start at QB. He had 16 carries for 45 yards. 3-8 with 4 INT's and 1 TD passing for 53 yards
Juan Paredes added 54 yards on 16 carries, and a 2pt conversion
Matias Garcia had 2 catches for 57 yards and a TD
Total yards: 164 Rushing: 33-111 Passing: 3-8-4-1 53 yards
275 Total Defensive yards: Conrad had 100 yards rushing on 18 carries 3TDs, 175 yards passing 7-9 3 TDs
We started the game with a 13 play drive from the Conrad 29 to our 28. Ellington fumbled on a carry around the right side. The big play on the drive was a 13 yard run by WR Bryce Evans.
Conrad scored 3 plays later on a busted coverage that led to a 75 yard TD on 3rd down.
Rice was 3 and out on the next drive, due to a couple of 5yard penalties.
A short punt gave Conrad good field position, and they were in the endzone 2 plays later. 16-0 Conrad after 1 quarter.
Another 3 and out for Rice. Led to another short field for Conrad. They scored on 3rd down from 42 yards out, to go up 24-0.
On Rice's second play of the drive, a Conrad defender intercepts an Ellington pass. Conrad goes on a 9 play drive, and increases their lead to 32-0
Rice goes on an 11 play 51 yard drive to the 17. Conrad comes up with a pick 6 on the 11th play, and leads 40-0 at the half.
Conrad opens the 2nd half with a quick score to increase the lead to 46-0
Rice throws another interception on their 3rd play of the second half. Conrad takes 6 plays to score their final TD of the night, and take a 52-0 lead.
Rice goes on an 8 play drive that results in Conrad's fourth interception, when an Ellington pass bounces off the intended receiver's hands.
On Conrad's final possession, Rice defense holds on 4th down and gives the ball to the offense one last time. The Rice offense takes advantage of the opportunity and puts points on the board. On 3rd down, Ellington completes a 51 yard pass to Matias Garcia. Garcia turns on the jets and gets into the endzone for both players first Varsity TD. Juan Paredes runs in the 2pt conversion to give us our final score of 52-8.
We have to eliminate the penalties and turnovers if we plan to be successful. This will be our focus this week as we prepare for a homecoming matchup vs. Kemp.
We will play up the good. Got a good pic or two? Pics are Matias Garcia and Jaun Paredes scoring
How did you like that stadium? Very nice stadium, with great hospitality. Mr. Kincaide, whom the stadium is named after, passed away on Thursday. Our prayers are with his family.
Much of a Rice crowd? The fans that made the trip were great.
