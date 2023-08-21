From Staff Reports
The Hull Creative Arts Foundation presents Song Fest, a 2023 scholarship fundraiser taking place 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille, located at 3501 Corsicana Crossing Boulevard.
The event, hosted by Carey Dean, features a variety of musical talents, including Danny Dennie, Veronica Perez, Raquel Lindemann, and Jesus Vega.
A $20 donation at the door is appreciated by the foundation, and registers for entry a family Schulman movie package for four, a $100 value.
For more info., email: hullcreativearts@yahoo.com, or visit the HCAF website at: www.hullcreativearts.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.