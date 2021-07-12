High school baseball in the Golden Circle not only celebrated a return to the diamond after the 2020 season was abruptly canceled in early March last spring, but baseball came back with a vengeance and produced a season to remember -- one of the best in GC history.
The 2021 All-Golden Circle baseball team has three coaches sharing the Coach of the Year award, and for good reason. It may never happen again, but it's impossible to ignore what these three men and their teams did this spring.
Hubbard's Jordan Grimm led his Jags to the best season in the program's history and marched to the state tournament in Round Rock, becoming not only the first baseball team from Hubbard to reach state, but the first boys team from Hubbard to reach the state semifinals in any sport.
The Jags won 15 in a row, including knocking out the defending state champ and No. 1 Class A team in Texas on their march to Round Rock. They looked unbeatable before losing to Kennard 3-1 in a controversial state semifinal showdown, but left Dell Diamond proud of their accomplishment, walking off the field to a large and loud Hubbard crowd that enjoyed the magical ride. The Jags won 24 games in a season no one in Hubbard will soon forget.
Heath Autrey proved once again why he is one of the best high school coaches in Texas with an inspiring bounce back season that has anyone who was paying attention wondering if the Tigers would have reached the state finals in 2020.
That's how talented and resilient the 2021 Tigers were. After reaching state for only the second time in the history of the school and first time since the 1958 team played for the state title, the Tigers, who felt they could have made a run at state in 2020, bounced back in 2021 and drove to the brink of reaching Round Rock before losing to Wakeland, the top-ranked 5A team in the DFW area, in the 5A Region II Semifinals.
And if that wasn't enough, Aaron Ehly led Blooming Grove to what is arguably the finest baseball season in the school's history. The Lions had a stretch of winning 17 of 18 games, including a victory over Malakoff, the No. 1 Class 3A team in the state and eventual state champ. They finished with 23 wins to culminate a four-year run that redefined baseball in the Grove.
Justus Revill, Colton Nicholson and Matthew "Bubba" Beacom all started as freshmen four years ago in Ehly's first year at Blooming Grove, and all three were impact players that season. The threesome was at the heart of this year's success story and Ehly mentioned time and time again what those three meant to the program.
The threesome of Autrey, Ehly and Grimm make up a rare GC Tri-Coaches of the Year package that you may never see again.
It was a special spring for all three coaches, who were all named Coach of the Year in their district, and their teams in one of -- if not the most successful season in Golden Circle baseball. The 2021 All-Golden Circle team reflects the success of those three teams, and includes players from every team in the area.
Hunter Autrey is the 2021 Golden Circle MVP.
Heath Autrey's son was the District 14-5A MVP and the only first baseman in Texas to be named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 5A Elite All-State team.
He played in the THSBCA North Texas All-Star game at the University of Texas at Arlington and in the prestigious THSBCA All-Star game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock this spring, and was recently named to the Dallas Morning News' All-Area team as the top first baseman in the Metroplex.
He was a leader on and off the field who led the Tigers in run production the last three years. He finished his senior season hitting .416 with 15 doubles despite being pitched around for a good portion of the season. He belted four home runs (and each was a key blast) and drove in 37 runs in 40 games, and finished with a .551 on-base-percentage, a .693 slugging average and an impressive 1.244 OPS.
Corsicana's Kolby Kinkade, a four-year starter, who was a leader on and off the mound and Hubbard's Shelby Noppeney, a junior who was the ace of the staff and one of the top hitters in the lineup, are the 2021 GC Co-pitchers of the Year.
Noppeney led the Jags all year and shared starting duties with JJ Johnson and Sebastian Olvera. He was sensational in the Jags playoff run starting and closing games. He allowed just one run over 10 games until the state semifinal when he allowed just one untainted run in the 3-1 loss.
Kinkade, who has signed with Texas Lutheran, was a huge part of the run to state in 2019 as a sophomore, and stepped up with one big game after another in the playoffs. He was the ace of the staff in the shortened 2020 season and the 14-5A Pitcher of the Year in 2021. He finished the season with an 11-3 record and a 1.90 ERA, and struck out 91 batters in 84 innings.
Nicholson and Revill, who was the 18-3A Co-MVP as one of the top pitchers and one of the top hitters in the league, are the GC Co-Offensive Players of the Year.
Revill had a spectacular season on the mound and at the plate as a senior. He went 6-3 with a 0.91 ERA, striking out 83 batters in 67 innings. He allowed only nine earned runs all year and walked only nine batters this season as the ace of the staff. And Revill was a leader at the plate, where he hit .425 while driving in 24 runs and scoring 28 times in 30 games. He had a .519 on-base-percentage and a 1.048 OPS.
Nicholson also had an terrific season and hit .398 with a team-leading 11 doubles and four triples. He belted a home run and drove in a team-leading 35 runs in 30 games, and scored 30 times. He had a .500 OBP, a .634 slugging percentage and an impressive 1.134 OPS. Nicholson also pitched and he went 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 26 innings.
Austin Pryor, a junior, was nothing less than spectacular for Corsicana, making one head-shaking play after another at third base and filling in at shortstop when the Tigers needed him there. His glove made a difference in every close game the tigers played. Pryor was a slam-dunk choice for the 2021 GC Defensive Player of the Year.
Corsicana's Adin Morehouse was not only one of the surprise players of the year in the Golden Circle, but the gritty sophomore was a prize behind the plate and one of the Tigers' key clutch hitters and a huge reason they won the district title and marched through the playoffs. He was the Newcomer of the Year in 14-5A and the GC Catcher of the Year.
Hubbard's Justin "JJ" Johnson has been one of the best athletes at Hubbard for four years, and one of the top wide receivers in the Golden Circle. He topped off a brilliant career with the Jags, playing stellar defense at shortstop while consistently proving he was one of the top hitters in the Golden Circle and leading the team in steals and scoring and also shining on the mound with Noppeney. Johnson was an easy choice as the 2021 Utility Player of the Year.
