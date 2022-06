Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

That's Tiger third baseman Austin Pryor taking flight as the Tigers go crazy at Price Field after beating Ennis 3-2 in an 11-inning marathon during their five-game (one-run) district winning streak that clinched no worse than a tie for the District 14-5A title.

The Tigers stormed the field and had a classic dogpile after Brydan Hernandez doubled home Miguel Luevano in the bottom of the 11th for an emotional walk-off that ignited a wild celebration.

The Tigers went on to win the district title and put together another strong run in the playoffs.