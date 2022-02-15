One of the first things Jeremy Gantt did last summer when he took over as the head football coach at Blooming Grove was make a bold and decisive move by taking his sophomore quarterback, Kelton Bell, and moving him.
Bell was clearly one of the top players in the district even as a young sophomore and led the Lions to the playoffs in 2020. But Gantt believed that Bell was "an electric player,'' and the kind of player who could lead all over the field.
"He's electric. He's a player who can do so many things," Gantt said. "We want to get the ball in his hands."
A couple of things happened: Levi Hopper took over as the Lions quarterback and had a sensational season, throwing for 1,365 yards and 15 touchdowns, and running for 645 more and nine more TDs.
Bell?
He took off and soared -- just as Gantt had envisioned.
Hopper is an All-Golden Circle quarterback and Bell is this year's Del Thrash Award winner as the Player of the Year in the Golden Circle.
Gantt? He's the All-Golden Circle Coach of the Year.
Gantt came home to the Grove because he wanted his family here and led his Lions to the playoffs in his first season as a head coach.
He was right about Bell -- dead-solid-perfect right.
You could throw Bell a fishing rod, a hammer and nails, a cartoon or the Gettysburg Address, and he would find a way to get them all in the end zone.
He's the ultimate Swiss Army Knife player and his resume reads like it's a group project.
As a sophomore he completed 72 percent of his passes (31-of-43) and averaged 14.96 yards per reception while averaging 6.03 yards a carry.
His numbers this season were just like his performance -- all over the field. Bell ran for 525 yards on just 43 carries for a whopping 12.2-yard average, and he caught 17 passes for 314 yards -- that's 18.5 yards per catch.
He scored eight touchdowns on the run and four more as a receiver, and also scored on a 65-yard punt return, which is remarkable considering he was Blooming Grove's punter (just wondering how many punters in the country returned a punt for a touchdown?).
Someone call Ripley's.
Bell made 55 tackles on defense, including one for a loss, and was a leader in the secondary, where he had four pass deflections and two interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
Bell is the second player from Blooming Grove to win the Del Thrash Award in recent years. Juanya Pyburn won the award in 2015 after leading the Lions to an undefeated district title and leading the Golden Circle in rushing.
One last note on the Year of the Lion.
Terry Ryno, who covered the Blooming Grove football team for the Daily Sun, is retiring from his part-time career as a sportswriter. Terry did an amazing job writing football stories for the Daily Sun and his passion and energy will be sorely missed as well as his attention to detail and bringing stories to life every Friday night. The folks in the Grove will miss him.
The Mike Montfort Offensive Player of the Year is Corsicana senior Da Da Daniels, who made the move from running back to receiver this season and had an incredible season as the GC's most explosive player, catching 40 passes for 637 yards in just seven games (15.9 yards per catch) and making some spectacular one-handed receptions. He also had a 5.3 yards per carry average as a running back.
Corsicana linebacker Jesus Mendoza is this year's Defensive Player of the Year. He was the leader of the Tiger defense on and off the field for the past two seasons and finished a brilliant career with another impactful season as a senior.
Mildred's Cody Hayes, a four-year All-Golden Circle player, was a clear choice for the Iron Man Award given to the top two-way player. Hayes did it all at Mildred since the day he showed up as a freshman. He had a huge season at receiver and in the secondary, where he was always Johnny on the spot making big plays on defense and coming up with huge, clutch receptions for the Eagles.
Frost senior John "JD" Hendricks is this year's Randy Green Heart Award winner. Hendricks set a Frost record when he rushed for 385 yards and seven touchdowns against Meridian this season, but he was even more valuable as the team's leader, always pushing and encouraging all the players in different ways.
He made an impact on everyone at Frost when he came up with the idea to honor the 13 American soldiers who died at the Kabul Airport while assisting the Afghans escaping from the Taliban and honoring a 9-11 victims in a pre-game speech that inspired everyone that night.
Hubbard senior offensive lineman Daniel Torres is the Dick Gibbs Leadership Award winner. Hubbard coach Roger Masters raved about Torres' passion for the game and work ethic, and said he was one of the best leaders he had ever seen on the football field. Torres was that guy for Hubbard -- that leader who makes everyone around him better.
The Most Versatile Player of the Year goes to Corsicana sophomore Dontay Thomas, who had another remarkable season filling in anywhere and everywhere for a Tiger team that has struggled with injuries. Thomas had the same role as a freshman and was even a bigger player this year, leading the Tiger secondary in interceptions and big plays and stepping over to the offense, where he played a little quarterback and was one of the best running backs on the team. He ran for 536 part-time yards (6.5 average) and five touchdowns and gained every yard on a critical touchdown drive against The Colony on opening night. He even made five receptions, always stepping in to do whatever was needed. It's hard to believe he is just a sophomore.
The Offensive Newcomer of the Year is Corsicana quarterback Adrian Baston, who had an incredible debut that was cut short by a season-ended injury, But Baston was lightning when he was on the field and ignited the Tigers early and was a huge reason they got off to a 3-0 start. He ran for 512 yards (8.4 average) often "making something out of nothing," Tiger coach Hal Wasson said.
Baston completed 48-of-81 passes (59 percent) for 444 yards in six games and had a monster game against Frisco Lebanon when he became the first quarterback in Corsicana history to rush for five touchdowns in one game. Baston scored on runs of 52, 1, 19, 20 and 32 and finished the night with 199 yards on 16 carries, averaging a whopping 12.4 yards a carry to lead the Tigers to a 2-0 start, their first since 2015.
Blooming Grove sophomore linebacker Ben Baumgartner and Corsicana sophomore linebacker Semaj Hervey were the Co-Defensive Newcomers of the Year. Both made a tremendous impact on their team's defenses.
