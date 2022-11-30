MEXIA -- Corsicana's Lady Tigers saw their winning streak snapped in a 53-36 loss Tuesday in Mexia, where they began a three-game stretch against state-ranked teams.
Mexia's girls program is respected everywhere in Texas, and the Lady Cats got a first-hand look Tuesday in what it looks like to be a state power, and exactly what they want to see in the future when they look in the mirror.
"To be the best you have to play the best," said Lady Tiger coach Nic Claiborne after the game. "We want to be one of the best programs in the state."
That's exactly why Claiborne has such a difficult schedule for his girls, who have improved tremendously in Claiborne's first year as their coach.
The Lady Tigers won only a handful of games last year, but they're off to a 7-4 start despite the difficult schedule.
"Three of our four losses are against ranked opponents," Claiborne said. "I'm proud of how our athletes competed in the second half (against Mexia). We just struggled with their pressure and we struggled to execute in the half court. But the good thing is that these are all things we can work on in practice."
The Lady Tigers face Fairfield, the top-ranked 4A team in the state, to open the three-day Athens Tournament and then play state-ranked Palestine in their second game in Athens on Thursday.
Claiborne has his team playing well and once again sophomore Aaliyah Mathis led the way with 15 points. Neveah Thomas, a rapidly improving freshman, followed with nine points against one of the fastest and most aggressive defenses the Lady Tigers will face this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.