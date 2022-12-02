BLOOMING GROVE -- Eric Blendon's Lions won the closest game of the day and Jarrod Shaffer's Lady Lions put on a defensive clinic as Blooming Grove swept four games Thursday on the opening day of the Blooming Grove Basketball Tournament.
Timmy Hamilton had a huge performance, scoring 12 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking four shots to help the Lions beat Wortham 41-39.
Emmanuel Rosas nailed three 3-pointers and led the Lions in scoring with 15 points and Jace Trull scored eight points despite being hammered inside throughout the game.
Keegan Hurford scored three points and Kelton Bell came off the bench and hit a big 3-pointer for the Lions, who went on a 10-5 run to open the fourth quarter to take a 40-32 lead. Rosas hit a big free throw with 43 seconds left to lift the Lions to a 41-36 cushion.
The Lions won their second game Thursday, beating Frost 64-43. Trull led the way with 17 points, Hamilton and Rosas scored 15 apiece and Hurford came through with 12 points as four starters finished in double figures. Bell dropped in five points and Noah Hutchinson scored for the Lions.
The Lions are now 4-1 for the season and play Axtell at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Lions won twice Thursday with an aggressive defense that allowed a total of 29 points in their two victories, beating Wortham 61-17 to open the tournament Thursday morning and running away from Buffalo Thursday afternoon 42-12.
Almost everyone scored in the romp over Wortham as Audrey Grant and Tianna Glenn led the way, scoring 15 points apiece and Brooke McGraw scored a dozen points. Lauren Wilcoxen followed with six points and Miranda Gracia both scored five points.
Alyssa Stout and Janey McGraw both scored three points and Josie Hannah and Carli Cunningham also scored.
Hannah led the Lady Lions with nine points against Buffalo and Wilcoxen and Brooke McGraw followed, scoring six points apiece. Grant and Cunningham both scored five points. Janey McGraw scored four, Ava Eldridge and Glenn both dropped in three points and Gracia rounded out the scoring.
The Lady Lions play Itasca at 3 p.m. Friday. Itasca edged Blooming Grove 35-34 on Nov. 15th.
Here's a look at Thursday's other games involving teams from the Golden Circle.
Boys
Kerens 45, Hubbard 35
Hubbard 53, Rice 37
Bosqueville 44, Kerens 22
Axtell 55, Frost 39
Girls
Frost 47, Kerens 30
Tyler Grace 45, Frost 32
Keene 46, Kerens 32
