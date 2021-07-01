The Corsicana Girls’ Softball Association (CGSA)) hosted a ceremony Tuesday at the Stuart J. Beebe Athletic Complex celebrating the 10 teams that took first or second place in its 2021 Spring Season.
This season was definitely impacted by Mother Nature, leading to Public
Relations Director and Vice President of CGSA Josh Lavene to joke with
coaches that, “a freshly washed car in the parking lot would be grounds
for ejection.”
The rainfall kept CGSA from taking the field for all but 18 days out of the nearly two month long regular season.
“We were very fortunate to get dried out in time to wrap up our season over a frenetic final three days. We had multiple neighboring communities offering us field space if needed, but we were able to complete our season with our State Director granting us a one day extension needed to decide a couple of tight standings," Lavene said. "We are grateful for the support of Dawson, Blooming Grove, Rice, Kerens, and Mildred as each offered to help us to complete our season."
In total, CGSA sent six teams to their respective TTAS District
Tournaments with three teams advancing through, joining four others
earning automatic bids to go to State Tournaments.
The season results were as follows:
6u - 1st Place: Texas Express (Coach Derick Price)
6u - 2nd Place: Palmer Lady Bulldogs (Coach Magen Sparkman)
8u - 1st Place: Frost Lady Polar Bears* (Coach Seth Fuller)
8u - 2nd Place: NTX Knockouts (Coach Corey Hickerson)
10u - 1st Place: Texas Renegades* (Coach Billy Demoss)
10u - 2nd Place: Mustangs* (Coach Carl Bruce)
12u - 1st Place: Texas Shock 12u* (Coach Amanda White)
12u - 2nd Place: Sassy Bats* (Coach Brandon Bates)
15u - 1st Place: Texas Shock 15u* (Coach Amanda White)
15u - 2nd Place: Dawson Lady Bulldogs* (Coach Tracy Hasse)
Teams denoted with a * symbol will compete in their State Tournaments
beginning Monday.
“Once again, thanks to all of our players, parents, coaches, concessions
operators, and board members. Without the support of our softball
community, we wouldn’t have been able to have the successful seasons
we’ve hosted over the past couple of very challenging years,” said Lavene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.