The Corsicana Girls’ Softball Association will be the host of the 2021
Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball Association10u State Softball Tournament, which begins Sunday at the Stuart J. Beebe Athletic Complex.
This is the third state tournament hosted by CGSA in the past five years. Corsicana has been thee tournament host for the 8u and 10u tournaments in the past.
“The Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball Association has a long-standing
history in Corsicana, going back to the days when Mr. Beebe was still
a regular fixture at the ball fields,” said Josh Laverne, the Public Relations Director and Vice President of CGSA.
"Games begin at 6 p.m. Monday," Laverne said. "We’d love for local softball fans to come cheer on and our Corsicana teams!"
Lavern said the CGSA is looking forward to hosting the event.
"The 10u State Softball Tournament is the largest softball tournament
held by TTAS each season, this year bringing between 300 and 350
players and coaches from 21 teams ranging from Grand Saline and
Minneola to San Angelo, to Temple and the Bryan/College Station area,
all the way east to near Houston, plus their families, to Corsicana
over the five day long tournament," Laverne said. "This influx of people helps tremendously to fill hotel rooms and boost our local restaurant, retail, and entertainment business during their stay."
Corsicana has the facility, the man-power and the experience to host the event.
“After hosting our first two State Tournaments at the Stuart J. Beebe
Athletic Complex, TTAS has been more than pleased with how the
tournaments have run here. Having this complex with six different
fields painstakingly maintained by Darrell O’Sullivan and the
Corsicana Parks and Recreations Department has made hosting the
largest softball tournament TTAS holds each season a breeze," Laverne said.
"Aside from the Championship day, all games are able to be played after 6 p.m., allowing working folks the opportunity to commute to games as well as give plenty of time to the multitudes of families who choose to stay in our local hotels to add to our local economy through their occupancy, dining, and shopping,” Lavene said.
Opening Ceremonies will take place Sunday with contests for the players including a 4-person baserunning relay, a throwing competition, and the grand finale, a home-run derby with prizes for the top two finishers provided by Hibbett Sports. The evening’s events will wrap up with a speaker and a fantastic view of the Corsicana Freedom Festival fireworks display.
The following teams will be participating in this year’s tournament, representing the top 2-3 finishers from 9 different Districts:
Corsicana Texas Renegades
Corsicana Mustangs
Holland Hornets
Belton Outlawz
Gatesville Quinton & Son's
Mineola Lady Legends
Alba Showtime
Hamilton Diamond Dogs
DeLeon Diamond Divas
Axtell Tindle
Riesel Softball Brats
Groveton Indians-Reed
Alto Lady Jackets
Troup Thunder
Rusk Bearkats
China Spring Blaze
Bosqueville Kroll
Hillsboro Clayton
Buffalo Stone
Fairfield Black Panthers
looming Grove Lady Lions
