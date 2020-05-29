Following a successful 2019 game, momentum for the 2020 Heritage Bowl officially ground to a halt this week. Committee members made the decision to cancel the Division II college football postseason tilt scheduled Dec. 5, during a regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Continued uncertainty due to concerns over the coronavirus led the committee to act now, with colleges still trying to determine what the future of their athletic programs will be. Based on feedback from Heritage Bowl Division II affiliated conferences, it was clear non-playoff postseason football would likely not be a priority.
The Heritage Bowl Board of Directors now turns their attention to Dec. 4, 2021, when the bowl committee expects to welcome two new teams to Community National Bank & Trust Stadium at Tiger Field.
“Vice Chairman Richey Cutrer has done a real nice job of keeping in touch with the Commissioners of our partner conferences,” Heritage Bowl Committee Chairman Aric Bonner said. “Not surprisingly, the message has been one of concern for player and fan safety, in addition, to the economic impact on all of their athletic programs.”
Eastern New Mexico defeated Southern Arkansas in last year’s game, 20-13. The 2019 Heritage Bowl marked the culmination of a rebirth of sorts for the game formerly known as the Corsicana Bowl. A revamped, all local committee took control of the event, and rebranded it the Heritage Bowl, spotlighting Corsicana’s rich oil history. Trophies for the contest were even made from cast iron by Corsicana’s own Oil City Iron Works. The fun-filled weekend included ENMU participating in High Five Friday at Corsicana elementary schools, a downtown pep rally for both teams that featured Navarro College’s now-world famous cheerleading team, and team dinners at Grace Community Church and the MLK Center, catered locally by Delores Brandon. The 2019 installment was also aired on television, broadcast nationally by Princeton Media Group.
Eastern New Mexico became the first Lone Star Conference team to win a bowl game in Corsicana. In the inaugural game in 2017, Central Oklahoma defeated Tarleton State, 38-31. It was a homecoming victory for UCO coach Nick Bobek, who led Navarro to an NJCAA national championship in 2010. The following year, Emporia State defeated Arkansas-Monticello, 30-22.
Feedback from teams and fans alike last fall was extremely positive about the bowl game experience and their time visiting Corsicana.
The 2020 Heritage Bowl was also scheduled to be televised, and the committee and Princeton Media Group have a verbal agreement to rekindle their relationship for the 2021 Heritage Bowl.
Sponsors for last year’s game included the Corsicana Visitor’s Bureau, Community National Bank & Trust, Atmos Energy, The Moontower at the Oaks, Navarro College, Watkins Construction, Watkins Development, Lowell Dunn P.C., Corsicana Main Street Program, Oil City Iron Works, Navarro County Electric Cooperative, Bush’s Chicken, Dickey’s and many other local sponsors.
