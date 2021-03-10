CLEBURNE -- For any other baseball program and any other coach, Tuesday night’s thrilling 4-2 victory over No. 1 Cleburne in front of a hostile crowd might register as one of the biggest wins in school history.
Here in Corsicana, with Heath Autrey running the show, it’s just another win — mind you a really big one — on a journey that has produced 202 wins, a lot of slashing and bunting, great pitching and exceptional defense. Don’t forget some timely hitting, too.
It’s a movie with 201 sequels and counting.
If you’ve followed Corsicana under Autrey, you’ve seen the plot that played out Tuesday night in Cleburne so many times that you’re probably qualified to write a screenplay for an Amazon Prime series, or at least you can try it out at Beebe Fields.
As former Corsicana, current Navarro and future Sam Houston State team manager Jonathon Monk messaged me on Twitter during the fateful top of the seventh that saw the Tigers manufacture two runs for a 4-2 lead:
“Slash, bunt in a run, base knock, score a run. Classic Corsicana baseball,” the message said.
Twice in the span of 21 months the Tigers have squared off against the state’s top-ranked team, last night vs. Cleburne and on June 6, 2019 against Colleyville Heritage.
The Tigers had then and now have a talented team. Colleyville Heritage had an All-Star team that included a shortstop that hit a 484-foot home run in a spring training game for the Royals this week, a starting outfielder for Texas A&M and Rusty Greer’s son to name a few.
Bobby Witt Jr., Logan Britt and Mason Greer were just part of the best high school baseball team in the nation in 2019. The Panthers beat the Tigers, 2-1, in the state semifinals, needing Witt to throw gas with the tying run on base in the top of the seventh at Dell Diamond.
I don’t know where the Cleburne Yellow Jackets are going to rank among the best teams in the state -- or nation -- in 2021. Only time will tell.
I can only tell you from the eyeball test, watching Cleburne’s hitters last night was like watching a college team parade to the plate. The only high school team I’ve seen in person that comes to mind is the Grand Prairie team led by Kerry Wood in 1995.
That was an All-Star team recruited from Irving, Arlington and who knows where else. South Oak Cliff’s football coaches, as hard as they’re trying, will never touch the 6 or 7 transfers Grand Prairie’s Mike McGilvray pulled off to team with Wood and future big leaguer Kevin Walker for the ‘95 season.
I’m not suggesting Cleburne is recruiting players. Just merely telling you they are loaded.
Left fielder Ethan Flores is the best opposing left-handed hitter we’ve seen since Whitehouse’s Mason House. Center fielder Kam Walton looks and throws like a young Mookie Betts. Right-hander Preston Griffin pitched a great game.
The Tigers, because of their mindset and the way they play the game under Autrey, beat them in the first of two district games. Even against a coach in Cleburne’s Ross Taylor, who has over 700 high school wins, the Tigers manufactured more runs and made more routine plays in an intense, pressure-filled game.
The Wizard at work (a headline I bestowed on Autrey back when he was hired by Corsicana ISD back in the fall of 2011).
On a night with the wind howling in from right field, the Tigers ability to execute under pressure won the game. The Tigers haven’t hit a home run in 11 games. No one, not even former Tiger Hunter Melton, was hitting a home run on this night.
But another No. 22, Kolby Kindade, set the tone by throwing strikes for the Tigers. Kinkade kept his team in the game, allowing just a run in the bottom of the fourth before the Tigers struck for two in the top of the fifth.
It was a classic Autrey inning. Brydan Hernandez reached on catcher’s interference. Solomon James bunted him over, the first of two monster bunts put in play by the Tigers quarterback/left fielder. Adin Morehouse walked. Another bunt by Conner Means put runners on second and third.
And then Bradley Gruver, the Tigers’ No. 9 hitter, relaxed and came through with a flare that bounced off of the glove of Cleburne’s second baseman for a go-ahead two-run single.
Cleburne tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, setting the stage for one of the teams to win it in the seventh or in extra innings.
Along came another classic Autrey inning. Single down the third-base line by Kinkade (Austin Pryor or Kinkade at third probably come up with it). Stolen base by pinch runner Adrian Baston, who is fast becoming a huge weapon. Slash hit by Brydan Hernandez. First and third.
Anyone who listens to the radio broadcast knows of my disdain for the bunt -- something Autrey loves reminding me of. But you weren’t winning this game with the power game. The bunt had to come into play to win it.
And with Baston’s speed at third, all James had to do was duplicate his bunt down the first base line in the fifth, and he did just that to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Morehouse followed with a single for a much needed insurance run.
The Tigers won the game in the bottom of the seventh because of their mental toughness and ability to turn double plays when it really matters. Zane Petty got squeezed on his first pitch in relief and ended up with a leadoff walk. Autrey made the move to Hernandez to close the game.
Miguel Luevano and Pryor, who had just moved from third to second, turned a difficult double play to erase the walk. After a two-out hit off Hernandez’s glove and another single, Hernandez had to find a way to get Flores out with the tying runs on base.
Hernandez got Flores, who already had two hits, to hit a chopper behind the mound that Luevano handled cleanly for the final out. Another example of the Tigers’ mental fortitude.
Luevano had struck out twice in the game on curve balls, the second one earning him a big pep talk from team leader Hunter Autrey. Luevano didn’t carry the frustration into the field, making two huge defensive plays in the inning.
A classic Autrey/Tigers win.
I’ve had the good fortune of covering some of the best coaches in Texas high school baseball. Bob Rombach at Duncanville, who made annual trips to the state tournament. I saw the Arlington schools and Duncanville fight for their postseason lives against the ultimate intimidator, Bobby Moegle, the legendary Lubbock Monterey coach who ended his career with a national record 1,115 wins and four state titles. Rombach had 862 wins.
There have been others.
Heath Autrey could match wits against any of these coaches.
“We never go into a game where we’re at a disadvantage in the coaching department,” my broadcast partner Rusty Hitt said after we went off the air Tuesday night.
Yes, this was a big win for many reasons. Gruver’s clutch hit. James’ clutch bunts. Means’ sac bunt. Kinkade dealing again just like he did in relief against Heritage, when he struck out Witt Jr. with the bases loaded.
Hernandez shutting the game down. Luevano and Pryor’s defense. Morehouse’s receiving behind the plate.
Oh, and Hunter Autrey getting the last laugh after a well educated Cleburne student body chanted “daddy’s boy” every time he came to the plate.
We’re getting pretty used to these kinds of wins in Corsicana. The district schedule is daunting next week with Midlothian and Joshua. Ennis appears to be back. Red Oak is always pesky.
Autrey likes to tell his players the pressure of playing for the Tigers is a privilege.
Which is probably why the feel-good sequels keep happening.
The Autrey Journey … to be continued.
