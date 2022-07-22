It was fitting that when the phone call (The Phone Call) came Zane Petty had a baseball in his hands.
He had it firmly gripped, just like his future.
It was a life-changing moment for Petty, who stopped throwing pitches in a bullpen workout Wednesday afternoon to talk to the Milwaukee Brewers, who told Petty they had just drafted him in the 13th round.
"When I picked up my phone, my phone was blowing up with texts with everybody texting me and congratulating me," Petty said. "After I talked to the Brewers, I talked to my Dad."
Of course, he talked to his father, Kevin, right away. After all, they arrived at this moment together. His parents -- Kevin and Tracy -- are his biggest fans and his dad was his first coach.
That's when the dream began.
"I first started thinking about pitching in the majors when I was in T-ball," Petty said. "I think every kid's dream to make it to the majors."
Petty earned every step on the road to being drafted, literally earning every pitch with a unrelenting drive and personal discipline that brought big league scouts to Price Field to see him strike out opponents in bunches. He was smooth and savvy and made it look easy.
It always looks that way when you put in a mountain of work -- and a lifetime of heart on the mound.
No one is quite sure, but Petty might be first Tiger drafted out of high school.
No one is sure, but we know he's the first in a long, long time," Tiger coach Heath Autrey said.
Petty's the first Tiger pitcher in Autrey's 10-year tenure at Corsicana and the third Tiger pitcher in recent history to strike out more than 100 batters in one season, joining Holden Grounds (2013) and current Mildred coach Stayton Thomas. Petty struck out 147 batters in just 88.1 innings and walked just 33, combining a hard fastball with a swing-and-miss curveball and exceptional control -- not to mention dominant poise and presence on the mound. He went 12-2 with a 0.95 ERA.
He just kept getting better and had a whirlwind trip this season, and is now looking at his third post-high school career offer. He signed with McLennan College before the season began and signed with Division I Texas Tech during the season before being drafted by the Brewers.
But the real journey started after his sophomore year with the Tigers saw Petty go from being a solid pitcher with promise who threw in the low 80s to a competitive pitcher whose fastball jumped to the high 80s last season to becoming one of the best in Texas and a solid big league prospect this season when his pitches, velocity, poise and control all improved.
"To see all the hard work Zane put in ... We don't get any credit for what he's done. He put in all the hard work," Autrey said. "He had that hunger and the drive and did what he needed to do to get where he is now. It was almost like he was obsessed to get better."
Petty's curveball improved to become a swing-and-miss pitch and his velocity on all his pitches improved to redefine him as a pitcher whose fastball went from the low 80s two years ago to hitting 95 on the radar gun this season.
And Petty is throwing harder and with more confidence.
"His curveball has more depth and more velocity," Autrey said. "And his command is a lot different. What's scary is he weighs 180 and he can put on 20 pounds and get a lot stronger."
"We're so proud of him," Autrey said. "He worked hard every summer. He stayed late at night and put in the work and in the off-season. He's a phenomenal kid, a high character kid and a humble kid -- and that's a testament to his mom and dad and his family. He's got a phenomenal support group.
"He represents our team, Corsicana High School and the community," Autrey said. "We (Autrey and his wife, Whittney) and the CISD community are proud of him We're all excited for him.
Petty said you have to believe in yourself and when asked what he would say to the next T-ball kid who dreams of making it, Petty said: "Whatever you believe in don't let anyone tell you anything different."
He was thrilled to get the call from the Brewers and excited about all the texts and sharing it with his Dad and family. But he didn't celebrate right away. What did he do?
"I went back and finished my bullpen," he said.
Of course, that's what he did, gripping the baseball just a little harder.
