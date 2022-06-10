MVPs Ava Eldridge and Brinly Burke

From left are Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge and Blooming Grove's Brinly Burke pose for a photo at Heritage Park.

One of the best and most exciting softball seasons in recent years produced a sensational All-Golden team that was topped off by Corsicana's Brinly Burke and Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge, who shared the Krista Armstrong Award, given to the GC's MVP.

Both Brinly and Ava had remarkable seasons and Burke put the final touches to a tremendous career with the Lady Tigers, and took home her second consecutive All-Golden Circle Krista Armstrong award. They canceled the 2020 season because of COVID-19 or else Brinly might have had a three-peat.

She's that good on and off the diamond, and picked up the FCA’s Gene Pemberton Servant Heart Award after playing in the All-Star softball game this month. The honor is given to the softball player who most shows a servant’s heart over the course of the Victory Bowl week.

Brinly has a big heart and a big bat. She'll take both to Navarro, where she will play for the Dawgs and her mother, legendary softball coach Jessica Karenke-Burke, who will no doubt win her 700th game with Brinly behind the plate.

Burke dominated the game as a leader and catcher who has a tremendous arm and even a bigger bat. She batted .485 with an .885 slugging percentage in a tough, competitive 14-5A district, where every team tried to pitch around her. She belted five home runs, including some moon shots that left the park amid ooos and ahhhs, added 10 doubles and drove in 31 runs this season. 

In her career with the Lady Tigers (which is about 2 1/2 years on the field because of injuries and the short COVID season) Burke belted 18 homers and 35 doubles and drove in 106 runs while batting a career .453 with an .892 slugging percentage. She drew 29 walks, including plenty of intentional passes and was hit by a pitch eight times. She rarely saw a pitch down the middle.

She was the 14-5A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and every team in 14-5A will be happy to see her leave the district, where coaches can put on the steal sign again.

Brinly will be sorely missed at Corsicana and in the Golden Circle, where she carved out a brilliant career as a first-class player and student.

Eldridge brings her own brand of local lore to the Krista Armstrong Award. Her mother, Kim, was Armstrong's pitcher back in high school so in some ways Ava has come full circle in the Golden Circle.

She's only a sophomore, but has made a name for herself already. She won her second consecutive District 18-3 A Player of the Year award and could sweep that award all four years.

Eldridge was a slam-dunk choice to repeat as the district's MVP. She was the top pitcher in the league, going 16-4 with a 0.61 ERA while striking out 294 batters (that's right 294, in just 137 innings. She allowed only 33 walks all year. Throw in the fact she tossed four no-hitters and you begin to get the idea why no team wanted to face her. Just look at West, one of -- if not the best -- small school program in Texas with the winningest coach in the state. 
When West scored in the 12th inning to beat the Lady Lions 1-0 in the playoffs you would have thought West had just won another state title. Thar's how the West kids, coaches and fans celebrated beating a Blooming Grove team with only one senior.
 
Ava was just as impressive at the plate, where she hit .523 with nine home runs and 23 extra-base hits while driving in 35 runs and scoring 39 times She finished the season with a .620 on-base percentage and had a 1.209 slugging percentage with a 1.829 OPS.
 
Brinly and Ava represent the best of one of the best softball seasons in GC history -- a season that produced the best Mildred team since 2017 and best Kerens team in the history of the program.
Jayson Engels had a lot of state-ranked baseball team at Kerens, where his baseball program won a four-year district games winning streak, but he couldn't be any prouder than this year's LadyCat run. The Kerens girls won their first district title and marched all the way to the Region Semifinals winning 28 games with a power-packed lineup that was led by the GC's Offensive Player of the Year, Kenadee Lynch, a muti-sport star who left her own mark at Kerens, and sensational freshman, Rylee Spivey, who was the only Co-Pitcher of the Year in the Golden Circle along with Mildred's Kacey White.
It was a pretty golden year for softball in the Golden Circle.
 

