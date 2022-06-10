One of the best and most exciting softball seasons in recent years produced a sensational All-Golden team that was topped off by Corsicana's Brinly Burke and Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge, who shared the Krista Armstrong Award, given to the GC's MVP.
Both Brinly and Ava had remarkable seasons and Burke put the final touches to a tremendous career with the Lady Tigers, and took home her second consecutive All-Golden Circle Krista Armstrong award. They canceled the 2020 season because of COVID-19 or else Brinly might have had a three-peat.
She's that good on and off the diamond, and picked up the FCA’s Gene Pemberton Servant Heart Award after playing in the All-Star softball game this month. The honor is given to the softball player who most shows a servant’s heart over the course of the Victory Bowl week.
Brinly has a big heart and a big bat. She'll take both to Navarro, where she will play for the Dawgs and her mother, legendary softball coach Jessica Karenke-Burke, who will no doubt win her 700th game with Brinly behind the plate.
Burke dominated the game as a leader and catcher who has a tremendous arm and even a bigger bat. She batted .485 with an .885 slugging percentage in a tough, competitive 14-5A district, where every team tried to pitch around her. She belted five home runs, including some moon shots that left the park amid ooos and ahhhs, added 10 doubles and drove in 31 runs this season.
In her career with the Lady Tigers (which is about 2 1/2 years on the field because of injuries and the short COVID season) Burke belted 18 homers and 35 doubles and drove in 106 runs while batting a career .453 with an .892 slugging percentage. She drew 29 walks, including plenty of intentional passes and was hit by a pitch eight times. She rarely saw a pitch down the middle.
She was the 14-5A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and every team in 14-5A will be happy to see her leave the district, where coaches can put on the steal sign again.
Brinly will be sorely missed at Corsicana and in the Golden Circle, where she carved out a brilliant career as a first-class player and student.
Eldridge brings her own brand of local lore to the Krista Armstrong Award. Her mother, Kim, was Armstrong's pitcher back in high school so in some ways Ava has come full circle in the Golden Circle.
She's only a sophomore, but has made a name for herself already. She won her second consecutive District 18-3 A Player of the Year award and could sweep that award all four years.
