Corsicana's Brinly Burke wins FCA Victory Bowl Softball Gene Pemberton award
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
-
-
WACO -- The 14th annual FCA Victory Bowl week ended Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium with the football game. Several Golden Circle athletes were chosen to play in the series of All-Star games that included basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball and the Victory Bowl football game.
Corsicana catcher Brinly Burke was awarded the FCA’s Gene Pemberton Servant Heart Award after the game. The honor is given to the softball player who most shows a servant’s heart over the course of the Victory Bowl week.
Kerens shortstop Kenadee Lynch and Blooming Grove's Kinley Skains played for the Blue Team and Blooming Grove coach Joanna Smith coached the Blue Team.
Corsicana's Chris Degrate, Jesus Mendoza and Jabril Douglas were members of the Blue football team. Blooming Grove's Bryson Fisher and Levi Hopper, Rice's Ethan Gray, Adrian Santoyo and Zack Myers were also members of the Blue football team.
The Red team roster included Dawson's Hunter Boatright, Hubbard's Daniel Torres and Frost's Levi Fuller and Gustavo Ibarra.
Corsicana's catcher Aiden Morehouse was behind the plate for the Blue baseball team and Hubbard ace Shelby Noppeney played for the Red baseball team.
Mildred's Cody Hayes, The Daily Sun's Co-Player of the Year in basketball, scored 10 points Thursday night in the inaugural FCA Boys Basketball game. Mildred's Kenli Dalton and Rice's Alyssa Claxon were chosen to play for the Girls Blue team.
Frost's Kyra Cerda was chosen to play for the Red team in the FCA volleyball game and Blooming Grove's Kamryn Brown will play for the Blue team.
