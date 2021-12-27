Corsicana's Caleb Johnson wanted a place to play football.
He got a memory for a lifetime -- and more.
That's how Johnson feels today and it's how he felt on Dec. 17 when he celebrated on the Benson Stadium turf in Canton, Ohio with his teammates after Mary Hardin-Baylor won the Division III national title with an impressive 57-24 over North Central.
"It's been a blessing," Johnson said. "Coming here has just been a blessing."
He topped off a four-year football career at Mary Hardin-Baylor with a championship, and anyone who knows Johnson from his days as an all-state linebacker with the Tigers knows he's a big-time, clutch player.
He was the leader of the defense on the 2017 Tigers, the only high school team in the nation to win five overtime games in one season. Everyone knows you win in overtime with great defense, and that's exactly what the Tigers had that season. Johnson and defensive back Trevor Denbow were the heart of that defense.
Johnson was a rare four-year starter at linebacker for Corsicana, where he finished strong with a head-shaking 15 sacks as a senior and being named the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year. He made tackles all over the field from the first day he walked on it at Tiger Stadium.
He took that confident and hard-working attitude to Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he went from a being 6-1, 215-linebacker in high school to a 6-1, 260-pound force of nature at defensive end as a senior.
The Crusaders didn't just win the title, they demolished defending champ North Central, which entered the game with the top D-III offense in the nation.
Johnson, who was a monster on defense for the Tigers four years ago, was a big part of the Crusader defense that shut down North Central and finished the season as the No. 1 defensive unit in Division III.
Johnson had a huge play early in the game when he nailed North Central for a two-yard loss on third down early in the game. The Crusaders took the ball and erased a 7-3 deficit and never stopped, turning a 19-17 halftime lead into a 57-24 celebration, holding North Central to just seven points (late in the fourth quarter) in the second half.
The Cru won it all and they won it together.
"We were a brotherhood," Johnson said of his teammates. "We did everything together. We never played a team that we felt was better than us. I had a neck injury this year and missed four games and my teammates got me through it. They lifted me up. They were there for me. They helped push me harder. We really became close. I've made friendships that will last my whole lifetime.
"And playing for Coach Fred (head coach Pete Fredenburg) was great. Coach Fred is a legend," he said. "Playing under him was an honor. I couldn't ask to be anywhere better. Being here was a match made in Heaven."
Johnson has worked just as hard off the field and has a 3.5 GPA and plans becoming a teacher and a football coach. He wants a chance to keep playing football.
"I really want to play pro ball," he said. "I don't care if it's in Europe or where I play. I just want to continue playing football. And I want to coach football some day."
Johnson said his four years at Mary Hardin Baylor helped him grow on and off the field, and he will always cherish his moments there.
"People would ask me about Corsicana and Navarro," he said. "Most people know about Corsicana and Navarro from Cheer (the Netflix series on Navarro College's cheerleaders).
"Whenever people would ask me, 'How do they make 'em in Corsicana,' I would just say 'They make great in Corsicana,'" he said.
Caleb Johnson is proof of that ...
