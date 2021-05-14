Corsicana grad Ja'Micah Polk earned All-Lonestar Conference track honors this week as he was named to the second-team.
Polk, a junior at Angelo State who was a football star and track star at Corsicana High, was named to the All-Lonestar Conference track team based on his season running the 100 meters and running on Angelo State's 4x100 relay team.
Polk finished fourth in the 100, running a personal best time of 10.51 in the Lone Star Outdoor Track & Field Championship Meet on May 8, and he was part of the sprint relay team that finished third in 40.41 in the Outdoor Championship Meet.
