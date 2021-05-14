Ja'Micah Polk

Courtesy photo/Angelo State

Corsicana grad Ja'Micah Polk, a junior at Angelo State, was named to the All-Lonestar Conference Track & Field team this week after finishing fourth in the 100 meters at the Lonestar Outdoor Track & Field Championship Meet, and running on Angelo State's 4x100 relay team that finished third. 

Corsicana grad Ja'Micah Polk earned All-Lonestar Conference track honors this week as he was named to the second-team.

Polk, a junior at Angelo State who was a football star and track star at Corsicana High, was named to the All-Lonestar Conference track team based on his season running the 100 meters and running on Angelo State's 4x100 relay team.

Polk finished fourth in the 100, running a personal best time of 10.51 in the Lone Star Outdoor Track & Field Championship Meet on May 8, and he was part of the sprint relay team that finished third in 40.41 in the Outdoor Championship Meet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you