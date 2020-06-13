In the chaos and confusion of the 2020 year in high school sports, which were canceled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing was clear.
Corsicana senior Lane Fuentes and Kerens' Alexius McAdams were solid choices as the Community National Bank and Trust of Texas Golden Circle Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
Both are incredibly versatile and talented athletes who have made a name for themselves in more than one sport at their high schools and in the Golden Circle.
Fuentes was the top wide receiver in the Golden Circle last fall and he is one of the best defensive shortstops in the state of Texas, and McAdams, who is only a junior, has soared to heights in volleyball, basketball and in the state track & field meet in the high jump.
Both are remarkable.
"He's got good hands, good feet and he's highly competitive. He's quick and he's exciting," said Corsicana head football coach and Athletic Director Hal Wasson, who watched Fuentes lead the Tigers and the entire Golden Circle in receiving yards last fall. "I love Lane.
"The best complement I can give Lane is the way he garnered respect from our opponents. Teams tried to defend him with two guys. Everyone wanted to double-team him. You know you're an impact player when they do that.
"The defense knows where Lane is at all times," Wasson said. "They respected his talent.''
Just listen to Saginaw Boswell head coach John Abenschan, who talked about Fuentes a couple of days before his team lost to the Tigers.
"He's electric," he said. "We've been watching him on tape and trying to figure a way to stop him all week. "Fuentes is the straw that stirs the drink."
Fuentes was a lightning bolt on the football field as a receiver and kick returner and was the District 8-5A Special Teams Player of the Year as a junior. Then was the district's first-team receiver as a senior.
He was a first-team All-Golden Circle football player for two years and an All-Golden Circle baseball player for two years as a sophomore and junior and would have been the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year in baseball as a senior if the season had not been canceled.
"He's one of the best middle infielders in the state of Texas," said Corsicana baseball coach Heath Autrey, whose team went to the state tournament in 2019 and would have had a chance to go back this year.
Fuentes was a big reason the Tigers became the first to reach the baseball state semifinals since 1958. He was a brilliant fielder and he hit over .300 in the playoffs with one clutch hit after another as a junior.
"He's a baseball kid from a baseball family," Autrey said. "He's contributed to a lot of wins in his three years playing at Corsicana, in the field, at the plate and on the bases. His speed is dynamic. He can change a game on the bases.
"He's as fundamentally sound as any infielder we've had here, and he takes away hits," he said. "He was a big part of our program and our success. He will play college ball and be a great defensive player in college."
It's hard to believe McAdams is just a junior. She has been that unreal in just three years, emerging as a shy kid who didn't even like basketball in junior high to the best defensive basketball player in the Golden Circle and this part of the state.
She averaged more than five blocked shots a game, including some game-stoppers, and has grown into a solid offensive player and a terror on the boards, averaging almost 10 points and more than 10 rebounds a game. She helped lead Kerens to 27 wins, a state-ranking, an unbeaten district title and a run in the playoffs to the 2A Region Quarterfinals.
She was the District 19-2A Defensive Player of the Year, and would have been the GC Defensive Player of the Year as well.
"She didn't like basketball and now she has turned herself into a dominant player on defense," said Kerens' legendary girls basketball coach Denise Lincoln, who is as proud of the way McAdams has grown on the court as the way her power forward plays the game.
"The thing about her is when you teach her something then she wants to make it perfect," she said. "She puts a lot of time into it and works hard.
"After seventh grade she started getting better, and she has just gotten better and better every year," Lincoln said. "Last summer she played AAU ball and her coach (Steve Snead) really helped her. She started getting her confidence up and now she's a natural. She loves defense, but next year you are going to see a lot of offense, too."
McAdams was even more dominating in volleyball, where she is a two-time district Blocker of the Year and two-time Golden Circle Blocker of the Year. She led Kerens back to the playoffs again after destroying opponents with her powerful presence at the net. She had 97 kills and an amazing 146 blocks that led to points.
"She doesn't even know her full potential," said Kerens volleyball coach Aaron Kinney, who has seen McAdams grow in her three years as a starter. "There were huge kills she had inside the 10-foot line this year. She had so many big kills and they would fire us up.
"She was nervous when she first started playing volleyball but once we moved her around she woke up and just started blocking everything and killing the ball. She got her hands on more than 200 balls this year. She will play Division I volleyball. She jumps out of the gym."
McAdams also jumps to the heavens.
She has already finished in the top seven twice at the 2A state track & field meet, where she finished seventh in the high jump as a freshman and third at state in the high jump as a sophomore, clearing 5-feet.
She went to only one track practice this spring before the first meet and cleared 5-feet 2-inches in her only competition before the season was canceled. She would have had a chance to win the state title and will no doubt be the favorite to take a state title in the high jump next spring as a senior.
Then she will have to decide on playing volleyball or basketball or competing in the high jump in college.
She will still be soaring.
HIGHLIGHTS
Lane Fuentes
District 8-5A Special Teams POY in football as a junior
Golden Circle first-team receiver as a junior
District first-team receiver as a senior
Golden Circle first-team receiver as a senior
Led the Golden Circle in receiver as a senior
District first-team shortstop as junior
All-Golden Circle first-team as sophomore
All-Golden Circle first-team as a junior
Would have been GC Defensive baseball POY as a senior
Alexius McAdams
District Volleyball Blocker of the Year as a sophomore
District Volleyball Blocker of the Year as a junior
GC Volleyball Blocker of the Year as a sophomore
GC Volleyball Blocker of the Year as a junior
All-District Basketball Defensive POY as a junior
GC Basketball Defensive POY as a junior
District champ in high jump as freshman
Area champ in high jump as freshman
Region champ in high jump as freshman
Finished seventh at 2A state meet in high jump as a freshman
District champ in high jump as sophomore
Area champ in high jump as sophomore
Region champ in high jump as sophomore
Finished third in the 2A state meet in the high jump as a sophomore
