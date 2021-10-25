Football stock.jpg

Corsicana sophomore Sam Hatten is the Daily Sun's JV Player of the Week following the shared honor by the Tiger OL.

The Tigers lost a close one at home last Wednesday, playing on a short week of preparation. The game was a tight score of 6-8 for most of the game until North Forney was able to score once more with just over a minute to go in the game, making it 6-16,

The Tigers fought hard all night and were led by Hatten, a defensive back who made two interceptions and even played some WR, catching a long fade down the home sideline just before the halftime. 

The JV fighting Tigers won two weeks ago, 38-8 over Sulphur Springs. The offensive outburst was led by the offensive line who as a unit are the players of the week; LT, Brody Boyde. LG, Ben Velez. C, Evan Owen. RG, Miguel Perez. RT, Christian Gallardo.
 Quinton Davis and Isaac Arredondo were able to find holes in the defense all night and combined for a total of 300 yards rushing and 4 TD’s. Defensively the Tigers created several turnovers highlighted by Tristan Barron’s 50 yard scoop and score for his 2nd defensive TD of the year.

